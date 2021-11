UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Three off-campus apartments of Washington University students were burglarized Wednesday morning while the students slept, university police said. In an incident report, campus police said the apartments were in the same building on the 6600 block of Washington Avenue and were broken into between 3 and 8 a.m. The report said someone stood on a chair, removed a screen from a window and forced their way into the ground-floor apartment.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO