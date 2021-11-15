311 Specialist

Colleges are returning to normal operations, and many have begun to offer in-person classes once again. But are they prepared to teach students how to navigate post-pandemic life? Or how to get a job in an economy fundamentally changed by COVID-19? As professors of engineering and entrepreneurship, and authors of a new book on teaching entrepreneurial thinking to college students, we have studied how entrepreneurial skills can improve students’ confidence, creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication. Such curriculum is a staple in business schools, especially for students who want to start a company. But it has the potential to benefit all...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO