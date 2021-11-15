ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

311 Specialist

cityoffortwayne.org
 5 days ago

Working under the direction of the 311 Manager, the incumbent receives all non-emergency calls for City services and information. The incumbent has the capacity to work with a variety of software systems and social media tools to assist citizens with their service request needs and resolve them in a courteous, accurate...

www.cityoffortwayne.org

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

HaysMed recognizes specialists during Forensic Nurses Week

"Forensic nurses play an integral role in bridging the gap between law and medicine. They should be in each and every emergency room." — U.S. President Joseph Biden. Violence and trauma occur every day, everywhere, worldwide. This week, November 8 to 12, is Forensic Nurses Week. This special week has been dedicated to honor the extraordinary work of nurses who practice in this unique nursing specialty. Forensic nurses have the knowledge and expertise to decrease the healthcare consequences of violence, improve patient recovery, and lower healthcare costs. As the fastest growing nursing specialty, forensic nursing serves to ensure that patients who are affected by violence receive expert, compassionate, and comprehensive care.
HAYS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
KRTV News

Job Opening: KRTV Media Account Executive

Are you looking for a career that is fast-paced and where every day is different? Join us at KRTV in Great Falls, where Scripps is searching for a media account executive who is eager to develop connections and help power our local economy through creative and effective advertising.
JOBS
CBS Denver

NextCycle Colorado Aims To Boost Local Businesses, Help Divert Materials From Landfills

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is launching another year of NextCycle Colorado, it’s third in a row. The program is designed to boost remanufacturing solutions for recycled or recovered content in the state. Remanufacturing involves taking a used commodity and turning it into new or better-than-new condition. The commitment to NextCycle Colorado is designed to help the state reach its 45% statewide landfill diversion rate by the year 2036. (credit: CBS) According to the CDPHE, “Businesses accepted into the program are provided individualized technical support and mentorship by Resource Recycling Systems to refine their ideas and develop investable...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Chemical Recycling: The Future is Here

As apparel brands and manufacturers strive to meet industry sustainability standards, they can’t lose sight of the advances currently being made in the recycling process, and how to take advantage of them. The LYCRA Company is hosting a series of global panel discussions with 28 apparel industry experts on critical sustainability issues facing the sector. For the second topic, panelists discussed the pros and cons of creating recycled fibers using mechanical versus chemical methods and what is needed to make garment recycling a commercial reality. In mechanical recycling, the input can include materials from outside the textile industry such as PET water bottles in the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summary Working#City#Operations Works
The Conversation U.S.

Entrepreneurship classes aren't just for business majors

Colleges are returning to normal operations, and many have begun to offer in-person classes once again. But are they prepared to teach students how to navigate post-pandemic life? Or how to get a job in an economy fundamentally changed by COVID-19? As professors of engineering and entrepreneurship, and authors of a new book on teaching entrepreneurial thinking to college students, we have studied how entrepreneurial skills can improve students’ confidence, creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication. Such curriculum is a staple in business schools, especially for students who want to start a company. But it has the potential to benefit all...
EDUCATION
klin.com

Compensation Agreement With Correctional Officers & Security Specialists

Representatives with the Fraternal Order of Police and Governor Pete Ricketts reached an agreement on a compensation plan. FOP represents Nebraska Department of Correctional Services correctional officers and security specialists with DHHS. “Our protective services teammates are an integral part of keeping our communities safe,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Thank you...
POLITICS
martechseries.com

Scorpion Acquires Legal Marketing Specialist MediaSmack

Acquisition Solidifies Scorpion’s Dominant Position in Providing Independent Law Firms with the Best Specialized Technology and Tailored Expertise. Scorpion, a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, today announced it acquired MediaSmack, a provider of tailored digital marketing solutions catering exclusively to the legal industry. The acquisition solidifies Scorpion’s dominant position in serving the legal profession with the specialized, industry-specific technology and guidance that helps law firms take their practices to the next level.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy