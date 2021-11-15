ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maintenance - Seasonal

cityoffortwayne.org
 5 days ago

Working under the direction of the Public Works Maintenance Foreman/Supervisor, incumbent will assist in completing maintenance tasks that support the Transportation Engineering, Right-of-Way (ROW), and Greenway Departments. The incumbent is expected to exercise good judgment, independence, initiative, and professional expertise in conducting day-to-day operations. All work duties and activities must be...

www.cityoffortwayne.org

cityoffortwayne.org

311 Specialist

Working under the direction of the 311 Manager, the incumbent receives all non-emergency calls for City services and information. The incumbent has the capacity to work with a variety of software systems and social media tools to assist citizens with their service request needs and resolve them in a courteous, accurate and responsive manner. The incumbent is expected to exercise good judgment, independence, initiative, and professional expertise in conducting day-to-day operations. All work duties and activities must be performed in accordance with City and department policies and procedures as well as federal, state, and local regulations. The incumbent is expected to exercise good judgment, independence, initiative, and professional expertise in conducting day-to-day operations. All work duties and activities must be performed in accordance with the City safety rules and operating regulations, policies and procedures as well as federal, state, and local regulations.
KSNB Local4

Brick maintenance in Downtown Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The city of Kearney is helping to beautify the bricks of Central Avenue. Businesses along ‘The Bricks’ said they enjoy being in the area. Business owners said they enjoy the aesthetic that the bricks provide and how it helps transport people to a different time. “I...
KEARNEY, NE
pvaz.net

Town to conduct pre-chip maintenance on select streets

The Town of Prescott Valley will be conducting pre-chip maintenance work on Manley and Lone Cactus Drives, which will consist of widening the road to original widths, repairing utility settlements and filling potholes in preparation to receive a chip seal application in 2022. This pre-chip maintenance program will take place...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
MySanAntonio

Remodeling, repair or maintenance: differences you should know

Remodeling, repair or maintenance are three concepts that you should take into account when buying a house. In this sense, the real estate portal Propiedades.com shared what the differences are and how to manage your budget in each one. Maintenance: contingency prevention. When thinking about maintaining a home, it is...
cityofstuart.us

City of Stuart Pavement Maintenance Project – Zone 4

Stuart, FL – The “City of Stuart 2021-2022 Pavement Maintenance Project” is scheduled to commence the week of November 15, 2021 and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2022, weather permitting. Each year, the City of Stuart inspects the roadways and identifies those streets that require repair or...
STUART, FL
Victoria Advocate

School Matters: What is the Maintenance Productivity Report?

A lot goes on around VISD’s Maintenance Department on a day-to-day basis. Varying from work centered around plumbing, electrical, roads and grounds, HVAC, and more, the department has its hands full. With all of the work going on day in and day out, VISD wants to allow the community some...
Eureka Times-Standard

Maintenance work to continue on Arcata streets

With the city of Arcata commencing its 2021 paving project and continuing its asphalt grind out and inlay project work, residents are being advised of road closures as these projects progress. Arcata city engineer Netra Khatri told the Times-Standard residents on streets that will be treated on are being notified...
ARCATA, CA
realtytimes.com

Deferred Maintenance: What You Need to Know

We’ve talked a lot lately about appraisals but what we haven’t mentioned is an observation the appraiser makes when performing an on-site property inspection. This observation is explicitly deemed, “Deferred Maintenance” and if it’s so noted on your appraisal report, it can stop your loan application dead in its tracks. What is it and why is it so important?
redlakenationnews.com

DIRECTOR - ELDERLY MAINTENANCE PROGRAM

Close: November 23, 2021 @ 12:00 p.m. To be responsible for day-to-day management and fiscal responsibility for the program and for the development of operational plans to achieve program goals and objectives. Reports to Executive Administrator, full time with benefits, salary; DOQ. ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES:. • Responsible for the...
kniakrls.com

Median Maintenance on Highway 65/69 Today

The City of Indianola will be performing median maintenance on Highway 65/69 today, which will close the inside lanes and possibly cause delays. City Manager Ryan Waller tells KNIA News the maintenance will cause the inside lanes to be closed, and the city urges caution and patience to all commuters during the construction time. Waller also said the work is weather-dependent, so is subject to change if necessary. The inside lanes will be closed from 9am to 4pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
WHIO Dayton

Road-realignment project to impact traffic around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Starting Monday, a road-realignment project will impact traffic and cause changes to traffic patterns near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. From Nov. 22 through Feb. 27, 2022, the roads around Wright-Patterson Medical Center will be under construction. Workers will be constructing a new portion of Locust...
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH
ABC4

USDA grants $50 million to Moab Hospital for upgrades

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $50 million in combined funds into healthcare and infrastructure projects to help Moab and surrounding communities. “Rural Americans need emergency response, hospitals and medical facilities, and USDA’s loans and grants invest in critical infrastructure to make that possible,” Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl […]
MOAB, UT
West Hawaii Today

Custodian/Light Maintenance Worker

Calling all reliable Custodians to apply to join our amazing team!. position, located in Waimea, earns a competitive wage and we provide great benefits and perks. Following a task list with daily, weekly, and monthly tasks, you prioritize and perform each duty to the best of your. ability. You utilize...
WAIMEA, HI
AFP

Workers at US tractor maker John Deere end strike

Workers at US farm machinery manufacturer John Deere on Wednesday ended a mass strike launched last month, after reaching a collective deal with management that includes a wage hike, the United Auto Workers union said. The strikers will return to work Thursday morning, the UAW said in a statement. Some 10,000 employees across 14 facilities launched their industrial action on October 14 in protest at new terms negotiated with the group's management. Workers complained that proposed salary increases were insufficient given that the company reported profits of $1.7 billion in the most recent quarter.
