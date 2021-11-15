ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Tree, CyrusOne rise; Splunk, Take-Two fall

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

CyrusOne Inc., up $4 to $89.45.

KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners are buying the data center-focused real estate investment trust for $11.5 billion.

CoreSite Realty Corp., up $5.92 to $172.51.

American Tower is buying the data center owner for $10.1 billion.

Dollar Tree Inc., up $16.15 to $129.23.

Activist investor Mantle Ridge reportedly plans to push the discount retailer to take measures to increase its stock value.

AECOM, up $1.89 to $72.66.

The provider of technical and management-support services gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Splunk Inc., down $30.44 to $137.38.

The software company named Graham Smith as interim CEO to replace Doug Merritt, who is stepping down.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $10.23 to $177.60.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games said its Private Division bought video game developer Roll7.

Chevron Corp., up $2.59 to $116.82.

U.S. crude oil prices edged higher and helped most energy stocks make gains.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., up $1.19 to $58.40.

The owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains is buying Firehouse Subs for $1 billion.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC News

ABC News

