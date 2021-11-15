ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Predators, Maples Leafs put win streaks on line in Toronto

bostonnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of three-game winning streaks will be on the line Tuesday night when the Nashville Predators open a three-game road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Predators defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 in a home game Saturday that followed a 4-1-1 road trip. Nashville is 5-2-1 on the road.The...

www.bostonnews.net

NESN

NHL Odds: Can Underdog Lightning Extend Win Streak Vs. Maple Leafs?

Two more games went to overtime Wednesday, making it six of 13 overall over the past two days. With nine more games Thursday, we could see that trend spill over into the third day. It’s also worth noting that it’s a front-heavy schedule as six of nine games start at 7 pm ET.
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

Toronto Maple Leafs looking to trade a defenceman

After the big Jack Eichel trade the NHL trade rumors mill is churning out that the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to trade a defenceman. James Mirtle of The Athletic reports the recent emergence of Timothy Liljegren appears to have created a bit of a logjam on Toronto’s blue line.
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Are a Shooting-Percentage Bender Away

The Toronto Maple Leafs winning streak ends at five games. The Los Angeles Kings the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 in a game they really can’t be too upset about losing. Sure, the Kings are not a good team and beating them is an important part of every future champ’s diet, but sometimes things just aren’t break for you and there is nothing to be done about it.
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs New Additions + Upcoming Week

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made several roster moves corresponding to the most recent Petr Mrazek injury. The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled Joey Anderson and Kirill Semyonov from the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, after previously recalling Joseph Woll to backup Jack Campbell during Saturday night’s win against the Bruins. Woll...
NHL
NHL

Bruins Fall to Maple Leafs as Rivals Reunite in Toronto

TORONTO - Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak scored but the Bruins allowed four straight goals en route to a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena in the teams' first meeting in nearly two years. John Tavares and Auston Matthews notched two goals apiece with Matthews potting both on the power play in the second period to pace Toronto.
NHL
Yardbarker

Three key takeaways from 5-1 win over Toronto Maple Leafs

Last night in Toronto, timely scoring combined with excellent play from Jonathan Quick helped the LA Kings to their first road victory of the season. Former Maple Leafs’ prospect Trevor Moore got things going early in the game. He opened his first shift with a drive to the net and a quality chance against former LA Kings goaltender Jack Campbell. While that shot didn’t go in, he made up for it later when he opened the scoring. From there, the LA Kings didn’t look back as they shut down Toronto’s top players and earned their sixth win of the season.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Toronto Maple Leafs hope to carry winning momentum into first Bruins matchup in nearly two years

The Maple Leafs aren’t expected to change much for their opening lineups as the team continues to find success since swapping Marner and Nylander while also inserting Timothy Liljegren in for Justin Holl. However, Keefe has shown he isn’t afraid to make changes mid game, having reunited Matthews and Marner midway through the Lightning game while also having Nylander play on several different lines.
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on the ice through reports from our team and select media accounts:. Watch Now: Related Video.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

GAME NIGHT: Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs

Tonight, 7 p.m., Scotiabank Arena, TV: TSN4 Radio: TSN 1050. The long-delayed Hall Of Fame Game for the class of 2020 is scheduled around Calgary great Jarome Iginla’s induction this coming Monday and his presence should be a boost for the visitors. They could’ve used Iggy on the ice in Tuesday’s 4-1 home loss to the Sharks and Thursday in Montreal, but it has otherwise been a positive start for the club, which missed the playoffs last year and is in a hyper-competitive division/conference. Oliver Kylington, a Swedish-Eritrean forward drafted in 2015 one pick ahead of Toronto’s Jeremy Bracco, had a six-game points streak halted on Tuesday, as did Matthew Tkachuk. Toronto-born Andrew Mangiapane, who scored Calgary’s lone goal Tuesday, is on the long list of forwards for consideration on Team Canada’s Olympic squad.
NHL
chatsports.com

Expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to Lose on Saturday Night

The Buffalo Sabres turn into the best team in the league when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs at home, so expect the buds to lose on Saturday night. For whatever reason, no matter how good or bad either team is, the Buffalo Sabres always seem to get the best of the Toronto Maple Leafs when they’re at home. It’s been 1.5 years since the Leafs have played in Buffalo, so many fans may forget just how dominant the Sabres are against Toronto.
NHL
Reuters

Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs shut out Predators

Jack Campbell earned his third shutout of the season, Auston Matthews and David Kampf each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the visiting Nashville Predators 3-0 on Tuesday night. Campbell made 24 saves in his seventh career shutout as the Maple Leafs extended their...
NHL
chatsports.com

Gameday: Maple Leafs host the Nashville Predators

It’s been a long time since the Leafs played the Nashville Predators. I’d look it up, but I’m confident the broadcast will mention it seven or eight times, so let’s keep it a mystery until then. Also tonight is a tribute to Dion Phaneuf, who has formally retired now. Them.
NHL
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
New York Post

Rangers’ four-game win streak ends with loss to Maple Leafs

TORONTO — Squaring off for the second time in a month, the Rangers and Maple Leafs are now even at one win apiece. This one went to Toronto, who extended its win streak to five games with a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The...
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs NCAA Prospects Overview and Update

The NHL’s regular season is in full swing, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are on a five-game winning streak. Sometimes fans can get so caught up in what the NHL team is doing that we forget to check on the prospects within the system. The Toronto Maple Leafs have an...
NHL

