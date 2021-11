We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Can’t think of what to get your wine-loving best friend who already has so many vino-related goodies? Buying gifts for wine and beer lovers might seem easy, but it can be hard when they already have everything they need at home, like fancy wine glasses, a handy wine opener (we tested out the best picks in case you need to know!), or a sleek wine rack. We thought we’d seen it all until we laid our eyes on this VoChill Wine Glass Chiller that we’re positive your BFF doesn’t have yet!

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO