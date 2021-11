Las Vegas (KSNV) — Subaru of Las Vegas is proud to be part of the Findlay Automotive Group, which operates 32 dealerships across four states. This family-owned group of dealers was originally founded in Las Vegas back in 1961 and has been dedicated to serving Nevada drivers ever since. When you visit our Subaru dealership in Las Vegas, NV, you'll find an incredible selection of new Subaru models for sale and exceptional customer service to match. And because we're the only Subaru dealer in the Las Vegas and Henderson area, we're your premier destination for all things Subaru. Head to Subaru of Las Vegas today -- the Stress-Free Zone: No commission salespeople!

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 DAYS AGO