Daytona Beach, FL - If you have a 5G phone but don't have access to a 5G network, there's a reason for that. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Dr. Eduardo Rojas said that two 5G providers – AT&T and Verizon – were authorized to activate 5G wireless networks in early December, but they decided to delay the activation by a month, allowing time for more safety studies. "Some frequency bands of these 5G networks are very close to the frequency range of the aircraft. So the issue or the concern is that the signal from cell phone towers may interfere."

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO