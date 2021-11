ubuntu操作系统problem

I have a question, is there a way to have an ubuntu VM use secure boot? I can apparently use Secure boot with Windows 10, however when trying to enable secureboot on Ubuntu it's just greyed out and if I switch to windows, check secure boot and then try to switch the OS back it says that secure boot is not supported, but from my personal experience ubuntu totally supports secure boot, notably in 2 ways either if you dont need special kernal stuff it just works, and if you do, then you can enroll a MOK, and work that way.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO