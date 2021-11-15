how to let vmware know of an issue with a release

Just looking for people's opinions on a couple of options I am considering for a design of a new greenfield vSphere 7 environment. In our legacy vSphere 6 environment dedicated swap datastores are defined and used to avoid SAN replication of swap data because that would waste both bandwidth and space at the remote site. At first I thought about carrying this part of the old design forward but then I began to think that maybe it might be better to not use swap files at all. The ESXi hosts in the environment will have at least 30% excess memory capacity even if I were to reserve all the VM's memory for every VM running. Off the top of my head I dont really see any downside to switching to full memory reservation to avoid swap files and the issues that come with managing them. If I do that then I can get rid of dedicated swap datastores and I dont have to worry about the possibility of a swap datastore running out of space if it is storing big swap files. From a complexity standpoint it seems easier to me to not have to identify and manage vols/luns/datastores related to swap and remember that what their purpose is for. It would also keep the configuration within vSphere pretty simple. I figure I could put the full memory reservation setting into the VM templates so that as new ones are created they would be properly configured to not use swaps. This would keep management of the VM memory reservation setting pretty easy since all new VMs would have it.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO