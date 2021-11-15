ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

how to let vmware know of an issue with a release

By jpwisecup
vmware.com
 3 days ago

I think vmware is too big now. I cannot even find how/where to submit a potential issue with a release. Hell, I couldn't even find the discussion board for workstation....I didn't see Workstation in the dropdown. Where do I go to submit it?. Anyone know?. 0 Kudos. 3 Replies....

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

can not install VMware-Player-16.1.2 on Red Hat Enterprise Linux release 8.4

I would like to install VMware-Player-16.1.2 on Red Hat Enterprise Linux release 8.4 however i am facing the following problem. 2021-10-29T14:54:45.722Z In(05) modconfig Successfully extracted the vmnet source. 2021-10-29T14:54:45.722Z In(05) modconfig Building module with command "/usr/bin/make -j4 -C /tmp/modconfig-oqLsu1/vmnet-only auto-build HEADER_DIR=/lib/modules/4.18.0-305.19.1.el8_4.x86_64/build/include CC=/usr/bin/gcc IS_GCC_3=no" 2021-10-29T14:54:48.180Z In(05) modconfig Successfully built vmnet. Module...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware Horizon connection problems

I'm writing to ask for advice to solve a problem with the VMware Horizon Desktop client: I'm a university student and I use this program to have access to a university virtual machine with specific programs. Few days ago, while I was trying to access, the virtual machine disconnected (even...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vmware 11.5.7 copy issue on Catalina

I am using VMWare Fusion Professional Version 11.5.7 (17130923) hosted on a MacBook Pro running macOS Catalina version 10.15.17. Have Windows 10 Pro inside the VMWare. After the recent update on the macOS I noticed that the copy command is not working inside the VM. I can copy from MacOS...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware Horizon cloud on Azure

We have an On-premises Horizon view VDI environment and that has to be migrated to Azure cloud AS-IS. i would like to build Horizon cloud on Azure and need the details how do i proceed and migrate all my VDI from on-prem to Azure Horizon cloud. Regards,. Ajay.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vmware Workstation#Scott28tt#Pay Per Incident Support
vmware.com

How to get started with VMware SaaS App Management by BetterCloud

This article, How to get started with VMware SaaS App Management by BetterCloud, was originally published at the VMware Digital Workspace Tech Zone Blog. BetterCloud is a VMware OEM partner that provides VMware Workspace ONE customers access to SaaS applications. The partnership prioritizes VMware’s initiative to offer products that allow IT teams to be successful across the Anywhere Workspace and maintain a Zero Trust model without sacrificing employee experience. The new SaaS management offering—VMware SaaS App Management by BetterCloud—allows you to automate IT tasks and manage the distributed edge across SaaS apps, device, and network to create the most comprehensive solution in the industry.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: VMware tools

I want to install VMware tools on my Linux VMs. I see few documents on open -vm tools. Just wanted to confirm if it is completely supported and recommended to install these on our VMs? or can anyone provide me the link to download latest ISO available for linux VMS ( Redhat/ CentOS )
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMWare Workstation 16.20.1 on Windows 11 and Alder Lake issues.

I have being using VMware Workstation for a while now (years). I currently have a new system base on Intel Alder Lake CPU with Windows 11. I can only run the VM when CPU set to one, if I tried two or more cores the VM cannot start. I have another system with Windows 11 and AMD Ryzen that system runs good most of the times. I am wonder what it is making my system to avoid start running the VMs on intel 12 gen. I attached the picture of the error.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
vmware.com

ESXi nvme 1 Data Units written = 256000 bytes?

So i have tested two files and two types of NVMe drives. Kingston SA2000 1000g and Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 512 GB. The test files was upload from ESXi web to the datastore. SA2000. File size: 85815459 bytes. Before upload - Data Units Written = 0x627004 (HEX) or 6451204 (DEC)
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware Fusion hosting Debian 10 on iMac:how to set keyboard?

On my Mac osx 12.01, I have a VMware Fusion VM installed. I've installed a Plone 5.x VM running on Debian 10.x os. I need to set keyboard in Italian. Or, better I need to set the VM keyboard that correspond to my iMac keyboard. maie I have to do...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

[vRA 8.4.2] - Connection to server vra-k8s.local:6443 was refused

On vRA appliance 8.4.2 connection to Kubernetes server was refused. When we try to clear all the services (/opt/scripts/deploy.sh --onlyClean) we have another error :. you can try this from SSH session on vRA appliance :. "/opt/scripts/deploy.sh --onlyClean" "/opt/scripts/deploy.sh" This next step take some time. After this step finished you...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Install/Reinstall VMware Tools is always grayed out.

I recently upgraded VMware Fusion to version 11.5.7 (17130923) on my MacBook Pro running macOS Catalina ver. 10.15.7. I created two different VMs from iso. First CentOS 7.8.2003 and Ubuntu 18.04.5. I used the "easy install" method from download .iso files. But it both cases, VMware Tools was not installed...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: vco service did not start anymore (8.6.0)

Vco service did not start anymore (8.6.0) we are using vRealize Orchestrator version 8.6.0 and had changed the DNS Alias with "vracli load-balancer set <DNSNAME>". After this, the deployment was not successful anymore, vco is in status Stopped in " vracli service status --ignore-cache". We have tried to set the...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

After Changing Network via Fusion REST API Ethernet0 not Connecting

1. POST /vms - Copies the VM. 3. PUT /vms/{id}/nic/{index} - Updates NIC 1 to use a new network <-- The problem. If I skip step #3 the VM powers on fine. If I do step #3 the VM powers on without Ethernet0 connecting. In order to fix the problem I need to manually go into the VM settings and then disconnect and reconnect the network adapter.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

To swap or not to swap, looking for opinions

Just looking for people's opinions on a couple of options I am considering for a design of a new greenfield vSphere 7 environment. In our legacy vSphere 6 environment dedicated swap datastores are defined and used to avoid SAN replication of swap data because that would waste both bandwidth and space at the remote site. At first I thought about carrying this part of the old design forward but then I began to think that maybe it might be better to not use swap files at all. The ESXi hosts in the environment will have at least 30% excess memory capacity even if I were to reserve all the VM's memory for every VM running. Off the top of my head I dont really see any downside to switching to full memory reservation to avoid swap files and the issues that come with managing them. If I do that then I can get rid of dedicated swap datastores and I dont have to worry about the possibility of a swap datastore running out of space if it is storing big swap files. From a complexity standpoint it seems easier to me to not have to identify and manage vols/luns/datastores related to swap and remember that what their purpose is for. It would also keep the configuration within vSphere pretty simple. I figure I could put the full memory reservation setting into the VM templates so that as new ones are created they would be properly configured to not use swaps. This would keep management of the VM memory reservation setting pretty easy since all new VMs would have it.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

APT 2.3.12 package manager released, will no longer let you break everything

Now, that option has been removed and APT will no longer have its solver attempt to remove essential or protected packages, so any dependency problem needs to be resolved manually. As a result your package won't install, remove or upgrade if there's conflicts but at least you have an actual working system. It can be overridden still but it won't tell you explicitly how to do so in the error messaging to prevent people just doing it anyway again.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Screen Flickering in Fusion Player 12.0.0 w/ Full screen and 3D Graphics enabled

When in full screen with 3D graphics enabled, I get a pulse of the screen dimming/brightening about every second. Turning off 3D Graphics solves the problem, but my intended use uses 3D graphics so that doesn't really help me. The suggestion in a 2012 Knowledge Base article of turning Full Screen Minibar to "always on" also works, but I'd prefer not to have that always there. (And it claims the underlying issue was fixed in 5.0)
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Cannot delete old snapshots of vCenter 6.5

Cannot delete old snapshots of vCenter 6.5 — Hello All,. Can you help me with with issue from below. vCenter server has some old snapshot and when I try to delete I receive error message: A general system error occurred: vim.fault.GenericVmConfigFault. I have already tried to shutdown the VM and...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMWare Workstation Pro 16.2.X crashes (using Windows 10 Host) with unrecoverable error: (vcpu-0)

I'm on Windows 10 19043.1348, with AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, GTX 1080 TI, 32gb ram memory and all Guest is on SSD (not sure how relevant are the informations but I listed anyway) The VM does not crash upon startup, but it will eventually crash if it's being used long enough, but I can also force it to crash by starting another VM from Workstation. So if I start 1. VM and wait for it startup, then start 2. VM, the 1. VM will crash while 2. VM is starting and sometime even the 2. VM will crash while trying to startup.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Dynamic VLAN Assignment to Instant Clones

Is there any way to provide VLAN ID dynamically to instant clones ?. I have distributed portgroup which is trunked (VLAN 100 - VLAN 200) and I want to to assign the different VLAN IDs to instant clones VDIs ?. Let me know if this can be done via Horizon...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy