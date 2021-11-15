ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Thanksgiving Pie? Yes Please!

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERSHEY, PA – For those who say dessert is the best part of Thanksgiving dinner – we agree! This Thanksgiving, the Reese's brand is giving the traditional pie an upgrade like you've never seen before...

sanangelolive.com

Comments / 0

Related
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
tastywoo.com

No-Bake Pina Colada Cream Pie

This pina colada cream pie is so beautiful, creamy, and really delicious! If you are a pina colada fan just like I am, then this is your dream dessert. No-bake and very easy to make, here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the Graham cracker crust:. 1⅓ cup graham cracker crumbs.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

How to get free fries at McDonald's for the rest of the month

The old saying goes that "there's no such thing as a free lunch"— but for the rest of the month that's only partly true. Right now, members of the McDonald’s rewards app can claim an offer for a free medium soft drink and medium fries when they buy a Crispy Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter Cup#Yes Please#Thanksgiving Dinner#Food Drink#Hershey
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
Robb Report

A Beloved Cookbook Author Shares How to Make Her Twist on the Classic Pecan Pie

For three decades, author Dorie Greenspan has been enchanting home cooks with her expert recipes. Her latest cookbook, released in October, is her 14th and tackles the wide world of baking. In Baking with Dorie, the James Beard Award-winning author and journalist presents recipes inspired by her travels and by her desire to put a twist on some old classics. For Thanksgiving, she’s sharing with Robb Report readers a fresh take on the pecan pie that happened almost as a happy accident. I didn’t really mean to shake up a holiday classic, but when the sack I had in the freezer...
RECIPES
indyschild.com

10 Indianapolis Bakeries Where You’ll Find the Perfect Pie

Hoosiers are known for their love of pie. And lucky for us, there are lots of places around Indianapolis where we can get a slice — or a whole pie or two!. Whether you’re in the mood for pumpkin, apple, pecan, lemon meringue or Indiana’s famous sugar cream pie, there’s nothing quite like this beloved dessert. Here’s where to find some great pies around Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland chefs share heirloom recipes for Black Thanksgiving

PURPLE SWEET POTATO POUND CAKE By chef Amanda Mack, Crust by Mack INGREDIENTS 4 cups all-purpose flour 2 cups unsalted butter — softened to room temperature 1½ cups sweet potato, cooked and mashed, (about 3 medium potatoes) — baked, not boiled 1 cup granulated sugar 1 cup light brown sugar, packed 5 eggs — room temperature 3/4 cup sour cream 1 tablespoon vanilla extract — try vanilla bean ...
MARYLAND STATE
Thrillist

Taco Bell's Giving Away Festive Friendsgiving Party Packs

Friendsgiving season is in full swing, and if you're scrambling to find the perfect dish to bring to your pals' table, Taco Bell may have your back. The fast food chain made a limited number of super-festive, food-filled Friendsgiving Party Packs for loyal customers, and the best part? They're free.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy