Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Thanksgiving Pie? Yes Please!

For three decades, author Dorie Greenspan has been enchanting home cooks with her expert recipes. Her latest cookbook, released in October, is her 14th and tackles the wide world of baking. In Baking with Dorie, the James Beard Award-winning author and journalist presents recipes inspired by her travels and by her desire to put a twist on some old classics. For Thanksgiving, she’s sharing with Robb Report readers a fresh take on the pecan pie that happened almost as a happy accident.
I didn’t really mean to shake up a holiday classic, but when the sack I had in the freezer...
Comments / 0