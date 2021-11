A lot of fans were surprised when word came out that Oscar winner Renée Zellweger had started dating Christina On the Coast’s Ant Anstead back in late June. The two had met while Zellweger appeared on his new show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, hit it off, and started taking walks where they were spotted smooching publicly not long after, though they haven’t said much about their relationship. Now, it sounds like the new-ish couple is getting even closer as Anstead prepares to renovate his home, because Zellweger has moved into a house near him.

