CNN– Consumer News on ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. Millions of American families are about to receive their latest monthly child tax credit payment. The Treasury Department says the next round will be distributed Monday. Eligible families can receive up to $3,600 for each child under the age of six, and up to $3,000 for each child ages 6-17. This could be the last payment if Congress doesn’t act. The tax credit was created as part of the coronavirus relief package. It is only in effect for 2021.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO