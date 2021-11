It’s no secret that Wall Street is hot for EV stocks at the moment, with Tesla hitting the lofty $1 trillion mark recently after a surge in its share price, followed by Rivian’s stock doubling in just five days following its IPO, making the upstart EV automaker more valuable than both Ford and General Motors. Now, yet another EV startup is worth nearly as much as Ford, and it’s Lucid – another fairly new name in the world of electric vehicles that just launched its very first vehicle – the Air.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO