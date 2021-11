After a two-year pandemic-imposed hiatus, the California State Fair is returning in 2022 with a new competitive category: cannabis. Yes, the fair is going to honor the best bud in the state. It may be the most culturally significant moment for California agriculture since the famed Judgment of Paris, a blind tasting in 1976 in which a panel of mainly French wine judges scored Napa Valley wines above those of Burgundy and Bordeaux, a result that rattled the wine world and launched the craze for California wine.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO