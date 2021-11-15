ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Simplify Your Functions with Functools’ Partial and Singledispatch

Cover picture for the articleA Better Way to Deal with a Function with Many Arguments and Data Types. Have you ever dealt with a function with many arguments like below,. … or a function with an argument that takes different data types?. functools.partial. To understand how functools.partial can be useful, let’s start with...

towardsdatascience.com

Radial Basis Function Neural Network Simplified

A short introduction to radial basis function neural network. Radial basis function (RBF) networks have a fundamentally different architecture than most neural network architectures. Most neural network architecture consists of many layers and introduces nonlinearity by repetitively applying nonlinear activation functions. RBF network on the other hand only consists of an input layer, a single hidden layer, and an output layer.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Learning Without Forgetting Simplified

Deep learning has recently become a dominant approach in computer vision tasks thanks to convolutional neural networks (CNNs). A CNN has to be trained well before being deployed to real-world applications, yet unfortunately, sufficient training data is not always available. In this sense, transfer learning is invented to take advantage of the knowledge of a pre-trained model which is trained on a sufficient database to solve other relevant problems. However, transfer learning commonly does not consider the performance of the model on the previous tasks, in other words, CNNs may forget what they had learned before when the knowledge now is transferred to another task. For instance, a pre-trained CNN classifier which had been trained to classify vehicle types is utilized to perform car genre classification using transfer learning, the fact is that the model now can work well on recognizing car genres, yet it underperforms in vehicle types classification unlike what it used to do. That example shows the biggest shortcoming of transfer learning. To tackle this problem, Learning without Forgetting has been proposed which is reported to be able to work well on the new tasks while preserving the same performance on the old tasks.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Unlock Powerful Computer Vision Applications by Adding a Flavor of NLP

Join hundreds of subscribers to my weekly newsletter if you’re interested in learning and staying up-to-date with what’s happening in the field of Machine Learning. Flavored by my experience as a Machine Learning Engineer :) What is CLIP?. Self-supervised learning in computer vision has shown great potential in learning different...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Cogram.ai: A Coding Assistant for Data Science and Machine Learning

Codex powered autocompletions for data science and machine learning that run on jupyter notebooks. Since the publication and dissemination of GPT-3, coding assistants like Github copilot, powered by OpenAi’s codex API have been on the radar of the machine learning community for quite a while. Recently, I came across this tool called Cogram, which seems to be a type of evolution of autocompletion, specialized for data science and machine learning that runs directly on Jupyter Notebooks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Create a Rating Visual in Power BI using DAX

Learn how to create a custom rating visual by writing a few lines of DAX. In my previous article, I’ve explained how you can display images and icons on the axis and in the slicers, leveraging a very simple technique using UNICHAR() DAX function. Now, I wish to expand on that, and show how you can create ratings visual using simple DAX! Let me be immodest and say — using this trick you can freely say that you create your own custom visual!
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

5 Promising Ways to Easily Master the Lists in Python

List is one of the most frequently used data structure in Python and it is mutable or changeable, ordered sequence of elements of same or different data types. Here are the 5 must-know tweaks and tricks about Python list, which I mastered (and certainly you can) in just 5 minutes. ⏳
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Graph Machine Learning with Python pt. 1: Basics, Metrics, and Algorithms

Graph-based methods are some of the most fascinating and powerful techniques in the Data Science world today. Even so, I believe we’re in the early stages of widespread adoption of these methods. In this series, I’ll provide an extensive walkthrough of Graph Machine Learning starting with an overview of metrics and algorithms. I’ll also provide implementation code via Python to keep things as applied as possible. Before we get started, let’s discuss the value of graph-based methods.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

5 Jupyter Extensions to Improve your Productivity

Jupyter Notebook is a popular IDE for many data experts for analyzing data and developing machine learning models because of its useability and utility. The Notebook is already a beginner-friendly IDE to use and could be extended even more to improve your data activity productivity with a bit of tweak.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Documenting Your Python Code

I am sure you all have read about the importance of documenting your code. As a data scientist, I usually use Jupiter notebooks during the development and the notes there are sufficient for me. But, not going to lie, when I come back to it weeks later, to move the...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

UCL Data Science Society: Introduction to Numpy

This year, as Head of Science for the UCL Data Science Society, the society is presenting a series of 20 workshops covering topics such as introduction to Python, a Data Scientists toolkit and Machine learning methods, throughout the academic year. For each of these the aim is to create a series of small blogposts that will outline the main points with links to the full workshop for anyone who wishes to follow along. All of these can be found in our GitHub repository, and will be updated throughout the year with new workshops and challenges.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

An Overview of Deep Learning — from History to Fundamentals

I recently taught a mini-course on Machine Learning 101 for those who want to become data scientists. One of its modules was about Deep Learning. I found that many newbies are confused with this topic mostly because it is often taught with many complexities. In this article, I aim to describe it simple enough but not too simple. Hope it helps!
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning Model Deployment — A Simple Checklist

Necessary things to check before, during, and after deploying your machine learning models to production. There are many things that can go wrong when moving your machine learning model from a research environment to a production environment. Data scientists/ML Engineers often underestimate how easy it is to break an ML model and make the results irreproducible.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Analyzing Production Data with Python’s LUX library

Performing a predictive maintenance task only using interactive visualization techniques. Working as Data scientists, we all know that we spend most of our time in exploratory data analysis, data cleaning, and preprocessing. Often, developing Machine Learning, doing all the training, validation, and testing stuff are less of the work. Some ML-Models perform better than others, you play around with some parameters and you end up with better or worse results. But usually, you will end up quite fast in finding a model that works well on the data.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Building Your First Network in PyTorch

A summary to kickstart your deep learning career. Starting a deep learning project sounds scary and difficult? I have read through articles, took lessons, and watched videos about neural networks, but how do I begin programming one? We have all been through that stage, and this is why I am creating this article to tell you everything (or at least most of the things I know) to begin your PyTorch model training project.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Elbows and Silhouettes: Hands-on Customer Segmentation in Python

Clustering of Mixed Categorical and Numerical Data by k-Means and Mean Shift. Scree Plots, Elbow Points, and Silhouette Scores. Not all customers are alike. Their preferences, buying power, readiness to enter into long-term contracts and other characteristics will differ over a wide spectrum. Product offerings, price-value propositions, or promotions may...
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

How to Export and Load Anaconda Environments for Data Science Projects

Sharable Python virtual environments with a single Terminal command. Setting up virtual environments from scratch every time is a tedious and time-consuming process. There’s a way around it. You can use Anaconda to export a Python virtual environment to a YAML file you can then reuse in different projects. You can also share the YAML file with your team, so everyone’s on the same track.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Vital Commands To Empower Your Git Workflow

A few git tips and tricks to improve your ability to contribute and collaborate. One of the most significant items in your toolkit as a: software engineer, designer, developer, or however else you choose to identify yourself is a version control system, specifically, git. As developers, git is our insurance...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Upload Data to Google BigQuery Using Python: In 3 Steps

Automate your API data updates in Google’s cloud data warehouse. Google BigQuery is a fast, scalable data storage solution that easily integrates with some of the top data science applications like Power BI and Tableau. If you’ve ever used BigQuery before, you probably know that it has a lot of features. Like, a LOT of features. This can definitely be intimidating for new users, but if you stick with it you’ll get a lot of great usage out of the platform!
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

The Importance and Reasoning behind Activation Functions

One of the most essential and influential choices an ML engineer has to make is what activation function they will use for the nodes of their network. This depends on the structure, dataset and purpose of the network. Thankfully there is a broad consensus on which functions are useful in which scenarios.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

3 Mistakes to Avoid When You Write Your Machine Learning Model

Some tips on how to optimize the development process of a Machine Learning model in order to avoid surprises during the deployment phase. Eventually I was able to breathe a sigh of relief: my Machine Learning model works perfectly both on training and on the test set. All the metrics used to measure the performance of my model achieve very high performance. I can finally say that my work is almost completed: just deploy and that’s it.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

