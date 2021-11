SIOUX CITY -- While the number of new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County dropped slightly last week, hospitalizations and deaths ticked up. The number of people in Sioux City's two hospitals with COVID rose from 32 the week of Oct. 25 to 37 last week, according to the latest weekly report from Siouxland District Health Department. During that period, Woodbury County also tallied six more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing its total to 254. Hospitalizations and deaths lag reported cases.

