Darius Rucker partners with NFL on clothing line

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarius Rucker is fulfilling a lifelong dream with his new partnership with the NFL. The country star has launched a merchandise line with the NFL and Fanatics, dubbed the NFL x Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics, that...

www.weisradio.com

Darius Rucker
