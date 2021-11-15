Tigers Win Two States Games Before Losing in Quarters
3 days ago
The Hand girls’ soccer team saw its solid 2021 season come to a close when the Tigers faced Simsbury in the quarterfinals of the Class L State Tournament last week. Hand, which had won its first two games of the tournament, took a 1-0 loss at Simsbury in a quarterfinal contest...
(Ames) Five players scored in double figures for Iowa State in their season opening 84-73 win against Kennesaw State on Tuesday. Several transfers made an immediate impact for a new look Cyclone team. Gabe Kalscheur scored 19, Izaiah Brockington 18, Caleb Grill 11, Tyrese Hunter 11, and Tre Jackson 10. The team shot 27/51 (52.9%) in their first regular season victory since December 20th, 2020. It ends an 18 game losing streak.
After reaching the semifinals of the Shoreline Conference Tournament, the Valley Regional boys’ soccer team entered the Class S State Tournament as the No. 10 seed last week. The Warriors notched victories in their first two games of the draw to advance to the quarterfinal round, where they took a 4-3 overtime loss against Old Saybrook on Nov. 14.
FAIRLAND — It came down to a matter of inches. Triton Central faced fourth-and-2 at the Paoli 38-yard line with 19 seconds on the clock. The play would decide the winner of the 2A Sectional 39 championship game Friday night. TC sophomore quarterback Jace Stuckey muscled and fought for every inch and ultimately gave his team the game-clinching fourth-down conversion and the 37-35 win over the visiting Rams.
BEMIDJI, MN – #13 Wayne State College went back to work on the road for a weekend trip to Minnesota looking to close out the regular season on the right note. From the BSU Gymnasium in Bemidji, Minnesota, the Wildcat volleyball program visited Bemidji State University Friday evening. With only...
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. - Fort Hays State rolled to a 64-6 win at Northeastern State on Saturday. The Tigers produced 619 yards of total offense and nearly posted a shutout, but the RiverHawks scored on the final play of the game as time expired. FHSU moved to 5-5 with the win, while NSU fell to 2-8. The Tigers struggled to get an offensive rhythm on their first two possessions of the game, but they found their stride after that building a 27-0 lead by halftime.Adrian Soto opened the scoring for the Tigers with a one-yard touchdown plunge in the first quarter, then the Tigers scored three times in the second quarter all on touchdown passes by Chance Fuller. He found Manny Ramsey for a 7-yard score, Hunter Budke for a 3-yard score, and Budke again for a 14-yard score.
The Murray State football team continued its downward spiral with a 27-21 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers 27-21 on Saturday, Oct. 30. Despite coming back from being down 21-0, the Racers were unable to secure the lead late in the fourth quarter. The Tigers started the game with the...
LIBERTY CENTER — On September 17 Liberty Center’s football team lost its second game in three weeks and was just a game above .500 at the season’s midpoint. The loss was a 41-7 drubbing by Archbold, which remains unbeaten at 12-0, where a strong LC start went south at twice the speed.
Morgan State grabbed the lead against Delaware State early, let it back in the game and then closed the door late to secure the first win of the season.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers dropped their state tournament quarter finals match against the Lady Trojans of Kelly Walsh High School on Thursday night, Nov. 4, by the score of 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-21). The first set didn’t go as planned for the Lady Tigers...
Give Steve Murray credit. He understood the problems a pandemic could cause the football teams in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, of which he is commissioner. Prior to the start of the season, the PSAC decided that losses, not wins, would be the determining factor in breaking ties for the conference teams.
AURORA — Cherry High School football coach Jason Marsh figured his counterpart, Dan Zubich, would have some tricks up his sleeve, and he didn’t disappoint. The Mountain Iron-Buhl mentor pulled out the hook-and-ladder play the first time the Rangers touched the ball, and the rest was history. Mountain Iron-Buhl would...
Eight different Morehead State men’s basketball players drained at least one 3-pointer, and the Eagles nailed 15 triples on the night on their way to an 89-43 exhibition win over Kentucky State at Johnson Arena Thursday night. MSU graduate transfer Tray Hollowell led the barrage with five 3-pointers and a...
Hull City ended a run of five successive Championship defeats as their first away goals since the opening day of the season gave them victory at fellow strugglers Barnsley. George Honeyman put the Tigers ahead by slotting home the rebound after Tykes keeper Brad Collins had prevented a deflection off Jasper Moon from finding the net for an own goal.
MIDDLEBURG — The Mifflinburg girls soccer team has had a season full of firsts, and the Wildcats got a big one Tuesday — the first state playoff win in program history. "We deserve this because we worked so hard this season, and that's paying off," Mifflinburg junior Avery Metzger said.
The scene was indelible, delirium on one side and haunting on the other. What unfolded in Doty L. Perry Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019 will be talked about for decades. Bowling Green 20, Toledo 7. Not only did it end a nine-game win streak, UT’s longest in the Battle of I-75, it was perhaps the biggest upset, as the 27-point-underdog Falcons triumphed when it was least expected.
You can quibble all you want about NC State’s letdown performances this season, but Saturday was not one of them, and by the way, playing meaningful games in November is the entire point. That is a reasonable expectation for an NC State head coach, and we’re here now. The goal of any given football season should be playing meaningful games in November.
The University of New Brunswick REDS women's hockey team defeated the Dalhousie Tigers 3-2 in overtime at the Halifax Forum on Friday night. UNB's win moves them into first place in the AUS Women's Hockey standings. UNB put Dalhousie under some early pressure in the first period but ultimately couldn't...
The North Haven girls’ volleyball team took a loss to Mercy in the quarterfinals of the SCC Tournament last week. With its overall record of 17-5, North Haven will open play in the Class L State Tournament this week. On Nov. 2, No. 3 seed North Haven hosted No. 6...
