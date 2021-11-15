ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Hurt In Allentown Stabbing, Police Say

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
One person was hurt in a stabbing in Allentown over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of West Hamilton Street for a reported stabbing around 3 a.m. Sunday, Allentown police said.

They met with the victim at a local hospital, according to police. The unidentified victim was being treated for a non-life-threatening slash wound, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721 or submit a tip on the Tip411 application available on the department's website. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

