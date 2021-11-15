Ruben Loftus-Cheek Sends Message to Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has sent an honest message to his Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reagarding his playing time this season.

The 26-year-old has forced himself into the first team picture at Stamford Bridge this season, impressing when handed the opportunity.

Speaking to the official Chelsea club website, Loftus-Cheek sent a message to Tuchel regarding his game time.

He said: "After my injury, I struggled to come back and regain that fitness or feel confident in my body but now, after a season of playing a lot (at Fulham),

"I feel really good in myself mentally and physically. I’m in a good position to play well."

The midfielder has leapfrogged Chelsea's deadline day signing Saul Niguez in the pecking order at the club and will be hoping to secure even more minutes as the Blues look to compete on all fronts this season.

Tuchel's side currently sit top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of rivals Manchester City and Liverpool and will be looking to extend their lead.

The message comes after Loftus-Cheek admitted that he was disappointed with his lack of Premier League starts for Chelsea.

He said: "It doesn’t surprise me to be honest.

"I’ve obviously been here a long time but I’ve had a lot of injuries along the way and I’ve been out on loan twice now so that’s just the way my career has gone. It’s quite a low number that I’d like to build on and now is the time to really hit the ground running."

