ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Recognizes National Apprenticeship Week, Emphasizes Workforce Solutions After Record Year of Growth with Apprenticeships

iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov
 5 days ago

Printer Friendly Version (PDF) Iowa Recognizes National Apprenticeship Week, Emphasizes Workforce Solutions After Record Year of Growth with Apprenticeships. DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa kicks off National Apprenticeship Week this week to recognize the critical pathways created by apprenticeship programs and their value in today’s workforce. Registered Apprenticeship programs are increasing...

www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
The Associated Press

‘Orgy of violence’: Dutch police open fire on rioters

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police opened fire on protesters in rioting that erupted in downtown Rotterdam around a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions late Friday night. The Dutch city’s mayor called it “an orgy of violence.”. Police said that two rioters were hospitalized after being hit by bullets and investigations...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy