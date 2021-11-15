Final vote completes redistricting of Georgia General Assembly

Redistricting is the process of enacting new congressional and state legislative district boundaries. Georgia’s 14 United States representatives and 236 state legislators are all elected from political divisions called districts. District lines are redrawn every 10 years following completion of the United States census New apportionment figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau show Georgia’s population grew by 1 million people from 2010 to 2020, but that was not enough to gain a new congressional seat. On Sept. 23, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) called for a special session to begin on Nov. 3, 2021, for the purpose of considering and finalizing congressional and state legislative district maps.The following is a recap of the redistricting and reapportionment process written by The League of Women Voters e-newsletter, “Under the Gold Dome.” The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO