Final vote completes redistricting of Georgia General Assembly

 3 days ago

ATLANTA — The Georgia General Assembly finalized new legislative maps Monday with district boundaries drawn to ensure Republicans maintain control at the Capitol as Democrats gain ground in a changing state. The state House voted 96-70 on maps that redistrict the state Senate, sending the bill to Gov. Brian...

