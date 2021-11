Banc of California seems to be flying under the radar despite its decent size with over $8B in assets. I'm still keen on adding a few regional banks to my portfolio, but I may have missed the opportunity to load up on those smaller banks in 2020 as I only added a handful to my portfolio. Despite its size (with a balance sheet total of in excess of $8B and a market cap north of $1B), it has been 3.5 years since the most recent article on the Banc of California (BANC) here on Seeking Alpha. BANC seems to be flying under the radar, and this piqued my interest.

