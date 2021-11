EDMONTON, AB - There may be no roof left at Rogers Place for Kevin Lowe's banner to hang from after that one. On the night Lowe's number 4 was lifted to the rafters, Connor McDavid delivered a worldly goal with three minutes left in regulation to force overtime before Leon Draisaitl notched the game-winner and his 10th goal of the season in a thrilling 6-5 victory for the Oilers over the New York Rangers on Friday night.

