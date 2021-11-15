ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden signs $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, moments ago, signed...

www.tribtoday.com

Newsday

Just Sayin': Blame GOP, not the Democrats

A reader blamed the Democrats for things Republicans are guilty of ["Democracy going right down the drain," Just Sayin’, Nov. 10]. The Democrats did not send the national debt "through the roof." That was done by former President Donald Trump’s tax plan that made the rich richer. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill was desperately needed and will create thousands of jobs and will be worth every penny.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
KREX

House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fractious House handed President Joe Biden a marquee victory Friday by approving a roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill, as Democrats cast aside disputes that for months had stalled the measure and hampered efforts to sell their priorities to voters. Lawmakers approved the legislation 220-213 as every Democrat but one backed […]
New York Post

Biden called CBO ‘gold standard’ — before it found BBB adds $367B to debt, Psaki reminded

President Biden thinks the Congressional Budget Office’s analyses are the “gold standard” — but apparently only when it suits his needs. White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday continued to insist that President Biden’s Build Back Better Act will not increase the federal deficit by a single cent on Friday, despite the CBO warning it could add $367 billion.
mediaite.com

‘They Now Want to Dictate… WHERE I CAN LOOK!’ Kevin McCarthy ERUPTS in House Floor Speech About Spending Bill, Gets Jeered and Heckled by Democrats

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy began a marathon speech on the House floor Thursday night as the chamber prepared to vote on the Build Back Better legislation. McCarthy railed against the legislation, going through every part of it, and as of this posting the Republican leader has been speaking for over an hour.
CONGRESS & COURTS

