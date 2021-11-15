ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Video of John Dougherty leaving court after guilty verdicts

By Ellie Rushing
inquirer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Dougherty leaves court after a jury convicted him...

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Trial Of Labor Union Leader John Dougherty, Councilman Bobby Henon Delayed After Juror Tests Positive For COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The trial of labor union leader John Doughtery and councilman Bobby Henon has been delayed due to a COVID-19 exposure among jurors, according to the judge presiding in the case. Eyewitness News learned one juror was excused mid-Monday afternoon because the juror was exposed to the virus and has since tested positive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verdicts#Honest Services Fraud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
kwos.com

Guilty verdict in Elledge murder trial

A Boone County jury deliberated for about seven hours on Thursday, before convicting Joseph Elledge of SECOND degree murder for the 2019 death of his wife, Menggi Ji. Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight wanted a first degree murder conviction. The jury is recommending a 28-year sentence for Elledge, who will be eligible for parole after serving 85 percent of whatever sentence he receives. Closing arguments were intense and emotional on Thursday, with Knight saying that Elledge deserves no mercy. Knight says Elledge tortured Ji. Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum says Knight had no real evidence, and accuses the prosecutor of making mischaracterizations in court.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
The Eagle-Tribune

Lawrence man gets life after guilty verdict in 2019 Hookah Store murder

LAWRENCE — A Lawrence man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after he was convicted of murdering a Methuen man in 2019. Remy Salazar, 27, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Kelvin Frias, 30, who served in the U.S. Marines. Following a...
LAWRENCE, MA
Imperial Valley Press Online

County Auditor-Controller guilty of one charge, no verdict on felonies

EL CENTRO – A Superior Court jury on Tuesday morning found Imperial County Auditor-Controller Josue Mercado guilty of one misdemeanor count of willful disobedience of a court order. Judge Poli Flores Jr. declared a mistrial on two felony counts of misappropriation of public funds after the jury was unable to...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
WPBF News 25

Guilty verdict in Corey Johnson sleepover slaying trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After five hours of deliberation and rewatching his video confession, jurors rejected Corey Johnson's insanity defense, finding him guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder. Johnson blinked rapidly, but didn’t react otherwise to the verdict in the 2018 sleepover stabbing death...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
shoredailynews.com

Two plead guilty in Accomack County Court

A Savageville man, who was given a suspended 10-year prison term in 2019 for his part in a widespread conspiracy to kill an Eastern Shore Drug Task Force informant, was arraigned for other violent crimes Thursday, in Accomack Circuit Court. Thirty-year-old Deshawn Markiese Drummond entered pleas of not guilty to...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
sfbayview.com

SF jury takes only 5 hours to reach a not guilty verdict for a man who’s been waiting 17 months to fight false accusations in court

San Francisco – A San Francisco jury deliberated for five hours on Oct. 27 and returned a verdict of not guilty on all counts for a man who was falsely accused of committing three unsolved burglaries in April 2020. Deputy Public Defender Yali Corea-Levy represented Eric Forks in this case in which Mr. Forks had hard proof that he was not the culprit, yet he was forced to wait 17 months for his day in court due to the court’s refusal to open up trial courtrooms to full capacity.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Man, 37, jailed for life 22 years ago for 'murdering his mother when he was just 14' appeals to state Supreme Court after experts found 'gasoline' on his shoe used as evidence he burned her body was just rubber from the sole

A Missouri man, 37, who was sentenced to prison for the death of his mother when he was just 14 years old because police said he showed no emotion as his mom lay lifeless on the floor could be freed as the state Supreme Court considers his case. Attorneys for...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy