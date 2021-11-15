'Truly heartbreaking': Three snow leopards at children's zoo die of COVID-19

Three snow leopards at a zoo in Nebraska have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Zoo officials said that two Sumatran tigers, Axl and Kumar, “made a seemingly full recovery.”

The zoo remains open and is taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to humans and other animals.

Three snow leopards at a zoo in Nebraska have died from complications related to COVID-19.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform our community that three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have passed away due to complications of COVID-19,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

“Our leopards, Ranney, Everest, and Makalu, were beloved by our entire community inside and outside of the zoo. This loss is truly heartbreaking, and we are all grieving together,” the post continued.

Zoo officials said that two Sumatran tigers, Axl and Kumar, “made a seemingly full recovery.”

The zoo remains open and is taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to humans and animals.

“We will continue following the American Association of Zoo Veterinarians (AAZV) and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of our animals, staff, and community,” the post concluded.

Our country is in a historic fight against the coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Zoo announced Thursday that eight big cats, which include two African lions, two snow leopards, two jaguars, an Amur tiger and a puma, recently tested positive for the virus.

The zoo said all the big cats at the facility completed their COVID-19 vaccination series between Sept. 30 and Oct. 26, but they likely were exposed before their second dose.

“As in humans, we would expect that full protection against this virus would not be developed until a few weeks after the second injection in a series,” said Sathya Chinnadurai, Director of Animal Health, Saint Louis Zoo.

“The vaccine, even partial immunization, likely helped our cats be able to mount a stronger immune response, and show fewer signs of illness for a shorter period of time than they would have if not previously vaccinated,” Chinnadurai said.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

SHARKS SPOTTED IN FAMOUS RIVER THAT RUNS THROUGH LONDONSESAME STREET’S BIG BIRD SPARKS COVID-19 CONTROVERSY