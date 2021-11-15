ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

'Truly heartbreaking': Three snow leopards at children's zoo die of COVID-19

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDSeD_0cxWyYcQ00
  • Three snow leopards at a zoo in Nebraska have died from complications related to COVID-19.
  • Zoo officials said that two Sumatran tigers, Axl and Kumar, “made a seemingly full recovery.”
  • The zoo remains open and is taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to humans and other animals.

Three snow leopards at a zoo in Nebraska have died from complications related to COVID-19.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform our community that three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have passed away due to complications of COVID-19,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

“Our leopards, Ranney, Everest, and Makalu, were beloved by our entire community inside and outside of the zoo. This loss is truly heartbreaking, and we are all grieving together,” the post continued.

Zoo officials said that two Sumatran tigers, Axl and Kumar, “made a seemingly full recovery.”

The zoo remains open and is taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to humans and animals.

“We will continue following the American Association of Zoo Veterinarians (AAZV) and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of our animals, staff, and community,” the post concluded.

Our country is in a historic fight against the coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Zoo announced Thursday that eight big cats, which include two African lions, two snow leopards, two jaguars, an Amur tiger and a puma, recently tested positive for the virus.

The zoo said all the big cats at the facility completed their COVID-19 vaccination series between Sept. 30 and Oct. 26, but they likely were exposed before their second dose.

“As in humans, we would expect that full protection against this virus would not be developed until a few weeks after the second injection in a series,” said Sathya Chinnadurai, Director of Animal Health, Saint Louis Zoo.

“The vaccine, even partial immunization, likely helped our cats be able to mount a stronger immune response, and show fewer signs of illness for a shorter period of time than they would have if not previously vaccinated,” Chinnadurai said.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

SHARKS SPOTTED IN FAMOUS RIVER THAT RUNS THROUGH LONDONSESAME STREET’S BIG BIRD SPARKS COVID-19 CONTROVERSY

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Lincoln, NE
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Lincoln, NE
Pets & Animals
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multi-trillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Market in China's Wuhan likely origin of COVID-19 outbreak - scientist

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a U.S. researcher wrote in a commentary piece published on Thursday.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Covid 19#Leopard#Shark#Cdc#Aazv#The St Louis Zoo#African#Animal Health
The Hill

The Hill

390K+
Followers
46K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy