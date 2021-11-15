ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

A Humming Lattice of Cold Atoms

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have produced an optical lattice of atoms that can generate sound, a previously unachieved feat. The movements and interactions of ultracold atoms, trapped by lasers in a periodic lattice structure, provides a popular analog for the behaviors of electrons in crystalline solids (see Coming Soon: Cold Atoms Impersonate Superconductors). But...

Physics World

3D printing makes a smaller, lighter cold atom trap

A team led by physicists at the University of Nottingham, UK has created a 3D-printed magneto-optical trap (MOT) capable of holding more than 2 × 108 rubidium atoms at temperatures a fraction of a degree above absolute zero. The demonstration shows that 3D printing, which is more formally referred to as additive manufacturing (AM), can meet the demands of highly precise cold-atom experiments, potentially paving the way for portable quantum devices based on this technology.
ENGINEERING
LiveScience

Astronomers discover enormous 'barrier' separating the center of the Milky Way from the cosmic ray sea

The center of the Milky Way may be even more bizarre than astronomers thought, according to a new study. For the study, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing investigated a map of radioactive gamma-rays — the highest-energy form of light in the universe, which can arise when extremely high-speed particles called cosmic rays crash into ordinary matter — blasting in and around the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

First observation of an inhomogeneous electron charge distribution on an atom

Until now, observing subatomic structures was beyond the resolution capabilities of direct imaging methods, and this seemed unlikely to change. Czech scientists, however, have presented a method with which they became the first in the world to observe an inhomogeneous electron charge distribution around a halogen atom, thus confirming the existence of a phenomenon that had been theoretically predicted but never directly observed. Comparable to the first observation of a black hole, the breakthrough will facilitate understanding of interactions between individual atoms or molecules as well as of chemical reactions, and it opens a path to refinement of the material and structural properties of various physical, biological, and chemical systems. The breakthrough will be published on Friday in Science.
PHYSICS
the University of Delaware

New atomic data portal

Even if you’re one of the most precise physicists on the planet — as University of Delaware Professor Marianna Safronova is — you still will need collaborators whose skills complement your own and make new opportunities possible. You will need someone such as UD Professor Rudolf Eigenmann, who can take...
COMPUTERS
APS Physics

Longer Trapping Expected for Graphene Atom Chips

Predictions indicate that atom chips that use graphene contacts in their circuitry rather than metal ones can trap atoms for significantly longer times. Atom chips—devices that use electric or magnetic fields to confine and manipulate atoms—have traditionally employed metallic conductors, such as copper wires, to connect up the circuits that create the fields. Today, however, there exist more sophisticated conductors, which have been used in other devices to achieve improved performance. Mark Fromhold of the University of Nottingham, UK, and his colleagues have now predicted what it would mean if one of those conductors—in this case graphene—were to replace the metal in atom chips [1]. The team finds that the graphene-based atom chips should be able to trap atoms for more than 10 s, a period orders of magnitude longer than is possible with metal-based atom chips.
ENGINEERING
APS physics

Using graphene conductors to enhance the functionality of atom chips

We show that the performance and functionality of atom chips can be transformed by using graphene-based van der Waals heterostructures to overcome present limitations on the lifetime of the trapped atom cloud and on its proximity to the chip surface. Our analysis involves Green's-function calculations of the thermal (Johnson) noise and Casimir-Polder atom-surface attraction produced by the atom chip. This enables us to determine the lifetime limitations produced by spin flip, tunneling, and three-body collisional losses. Compared with atom chips that use thick metallic conductors and substrates, atom-chip structures based on two-dimensional materials reduce the minimum attainable atom-surface separation to a few hundred nanometers and increase the lifetimes of the trapped atom clouds by orders of magnitude so that they are limited only by the quality of the background vacuum. We predict that atom chips with two-dimensional conductors will also reduce spatial fluctuations in the trapping potential originating from imperfections in the conductor patterns. These advantages will enhance the performance of atom chips for quantum sensing applications and for fundamental studies of complex quantum systems.
CHEMISTRY
CU Boulder News & Events

Atomic Musical Chairs

How atoms interact with light reflects some of the most basic principles in physics. On a quantum level, how atoms and light interact has been a topic of interest in the worldwide scientific community for many years. Light scattering is a process where incoming light excites an atom to a higher-lying energy state from which it subsequently decays back to its ground state by reemitting a quantum of light. In the quantum realm, there are many factors that affect light scattering. In a new paper published in Science, JILA and NIST Fellow Jun Ye and his laboratory members report on how light scattering is affected by the quantum nature of the atoms, more specifically, thequantum statistical rule such as the Pauli Exclusion Principle.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Spin excitations in metallic kagome lattice FeSn and CoSn

In two-dimensional (2D) metallic kagome lattice materials, destructive interference of electronic hopping pathways around the kagome bracket can produce nearly localized electrons, and thus electronic bands that are flat in momentum space. When ferromagnetic order breaks the degeneracy of the electronic bands and splits them into the spin-up majority and spin-down minority electronic bands, quasiparticle excitations between the spin-up and spin-down flat bands should form a narrow localized spin-excitation Stoner continuum coexisting with well-defined spin waves in the long wavelengths. Here we report inelastic neutron scattering studies of spin excitations in 2D metallic kagome lattice antiferromagnetic FeSn and paramagnetic CoSn, where angle resolved photoemission spectroscopy experiments found spin-polarized and nonpolarized flat bands, respectively, below the Fermi level. Our measurements on FeSn and CoSn reveal well-defined spin waves extending above 140"‰meV and correlated paramagnetic scattering around Î“ point below 90"‰meV, respectively. In addition, we observed non-dispersive excitations at ~170"‰meV and ~360"‰meV arising mostly from hydrocarbon scattering of the CYTOP-M used to glue the samples to aluminum holder. Therefore, our results established the evolution of spin excitations in FeSn and CoSn, and identified anomalous flat modes overlooked by the neutron scattering community for many years.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

How ultracold, superdense atoms become invisible

An atom's electrons are arranged in energy shells. Like concertgoers in an arena, each electron occupies a single chair and cannot drop to a lower tier if all its chairs are occupied. This fundamental property of atomic physics is known as the Pauli exclusion principle, and it explains the shell structure of atoms, the diversity of the periodic table of elements, and the stability of the material universe.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

3D printing approaches atomic dimensions

(Nanowerk News) A new 3D printing technology makes the production of complex metallic objects at the nanoscale possible. A team of chemists led by a scientist from the University of Oldenburg has developed an electrochemical technique that can be used to make objects out of copper just 25 nanometres in diameter.
ENGINEERING
APS Physics

A Universal Model of Spin Relaxation

A first-principles theory predicts nonequilibrium spin dynamics, including various quantum scatterings for general solid materials. Spintronic devices and quantum-information applications that use spin qubits require materials that can sustain spin coherence for long periods at room temperature. First-principles predictions of spin lifetimes have been limited to materials with certain crystal symmetries, or they have required that the system begins from a quasiequilibrium state. Yuan Ping at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and her colleagues now provide computational tools that accurately predict spin lifetime for any material—even those that are out of equilibrium [1]. By capturing contributions to the spin dynamics that have not been observed using previous methods, their approach can determine the dominant process that leads to decoherence.
SCIENCE
National Science Foundation (press release)

Charge order seen in superconductor with kagome lattice

In this schematic showing the charge order seen in a superconductor with a kagome lattice -- named for its resemblance to a Japanese woven basket pattern, the distributed colors within the lattice represent the chiral charge ordering detected in experiments. [Research supported by U.S. National Science Foundation grants DMR 1906325...
PHYSICS
APS Physics

Three-In-One X-Ray Imaging

Researchers have developed a technique for simultaneously monitoring the attenuation, phase shift, and dark-field scattering of an x-ray beam as it passes through a melting metal powder. X-ray imaging is a powerful tool for monitoring the behavior of materials. For example, in 3D metal printing, scientists can use the technique...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Energizer atoms: Physicists find new way to keep atoms excited

JILA researchers have tricked nature by tuning a dense quantum gas of atoms to make a congested "Fermi sea," thus keeping atoms in a high-energy state, or excited, for about 10% longer than usual by delaying their normal return to the lowest-energy state. The technique might be used to improve quantum communication networks and atomic clocks.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Weak localization of light in hot atomic vapors

We theoretically explore the possibility to detect weak localization of light in a hot atomic vapor, where one usually expects the fast thermal motion of the atoms to destroy any interference in multiple scattering. To this end, we compute the coherent backscattering peak, assuming high temperature and taking into account the quantum level structure of the atomic scatterers. It is found that the decoherence due to thermal motion can be partially counterbalanced by working at large laser detuning and using small atomic cells with an elongated geometry. Under these conditions, our estimates suggest that weak localization in a hot vapor should be within reach of experimental detection.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Minimal lattice model of lipid membranes with liquid-ordered domains

Mixtures of lipids and cholesterol are commonly used as model systems for studying the formation of liquid-ordered (. ) domains in heterogeneous biological membranes. The simplest model system exhibiting coexistence between. L. o. domains and a liquid-disordered (. L. d. ) matrix is that of a binary mixture of saturated...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum gas microscopy for single atom and spin detection

A particular strength of ultracold quantum gases is the range of versatile detection methods that are available. As they are based on atom"“light interactions, the whole quantum optics toolbox can be used to tailor the detection process to the specific scientific question to be explored in the experiment. Common methods include time-of-flight measurements to access the momentum distribution of the gas, the use of cavities to monitor global properties of the quantum gas with minimal disturbance, and phase-contrast or high-intensity absorption imaging to obtain local real-space information in high-density settings. Even the ultimate limit of detecting each and every atom locally has been realized in two dimensions using so-called quantum gas microscopes. In fact, these microscopes have not only revolutionized detection-they have also revolutionized the control of lattice gases. Here, we provide a short overview of quantum gas microscopy, highlighting the new observables it can access as well as key experiments that have been enabled by its development.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Recursive evolution of spin-wave multiplets in magnonic crystals of antidot-lattice fractals

We explored spin-wave multiplets excited in a different type of magnonic crystal composed of ferromagnetic antidot-lattice fractals, by means of micromagnetic simulations with a periodic boundary condition. The modeling of antidot-lattice fractals was designed with a series of self-similar antidot-lattices in an integer Hausdorff dimension. As the iteration level increased, multiple splits of the edge and center modes of quantized spin-waves in the antidot-lattices were excited due to the fractals' inhomogeneous and asymmetric internal magnetic fields. It was found that a recursive development (Fn"‰="‰Fnâˆ’1"‰+"‰Gnâˆ’1) of geometrical fractals gives rise to the same recursive evolution of spin-wave multiplets.
MATHEMATICS

