Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident there will be a smooth transition when Michael Edwards hands over sporting director duties to Julian Ward in the summer.Klopp believes the role is invaluable in allowing him to focus on team issues and welcomes the continuity which will see the club promote from within.“He’s worked very closely with Michael Edwards in the past so I don’t think there will be any kind of ‘rough sea’ things to overcome. I think it will be a very smooth takeover,” said the Reds boss.“If I would have come here 10 years ago and told you a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO