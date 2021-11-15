ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Milan choose Renato Sanches as Kessie’s replacement – acceleration could come soon

By Oliver Fisher
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan appear to have chosen the man they want to replace Franck Kessie as they are targeting Lille’s Renato Sanches, according to a report. According to this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), the more time passes the more it...

Yardbarker

Consistency the key word – an explanation of Milan’s firm stance on Kessie’s renewal

AC Milan are continuing to negotiate over the renewal of Franck Kessie but they maintain a firm stance, according to a report. MilanNews reports that the key word regarding the Kessie renewal situation is ‘consistency’ because Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara have made it clear that there is a limit they are willing to go to based on their evaluations of a player’s value from an economic point of view. We saw last year with the farewell of Gigio Donnarumma to PSG and Hakan Calhanoglu to rivals Inter, and now we are seeing it against with Kessie.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Wolves planning move for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches

Wolves are planning to move for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches in the January transfer window. The 24-year-old was instrumental in helping the French side beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title last season with an inspired campaign in the middle of the park. He has turned the heads of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd, Barcelona target Kessie rejects AC Milan contract offer

Franck Kessie has resisted a new contract offer from AC Milan. Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio reports Milan have raised their offer to €6.5million (£5.5m) a year but the Ivory Coast international is holding out for around €9m (£7.7m) per year. The 24-year-old has attracted interest from all around Europe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Journalist: Kessie and Milan remain ‘far away’ – Faivre is on their radar

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding AC Milan in the last few weeks, with the January transfer window approaching. Two situations of interest are those relating to Franck Kessie and Romain Faivre. Starting with the midfielder, the renewal continues to be a very complicated matter. According to Niccolo Ceccarini,...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

AC Milan move for Lille midfielder Sanches as Arsenal bid emerges

AC Milan are ready to move for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches in January. The Portugal international is available from the French champions after coming close to leaving last summer. La Gazzetta dello Sport says Arsenal made a €35m offer for Sanches towards the end of last season, but the deal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Milan identify €30m man and free transfer as potential Kessie replacements

The Milan management have begun to look at how they will replace Franck Kessie who is currently unwilling to extend his contract, a report claims. According to MilanNews, the difficulties surrounding Kessie’s renewal have led the club to probe the ground regarding other midfielders ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Ivorian does not want to renew at the amount that has been offered by Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara, so at the moment a farewell seems inevitable.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Arsenal 'have made their interest in Renato Sanches known to Lille' but face a January battle with AC Milan... as the Gunners look to bolster their midfield in the wake of Granit Xhaka's injury and with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny heading to AFCON

Arsenal are interested in signing Lille midfielder Renato Sanches in January, according to reports in France. The Portugal international's contract expires next summer and the Ligue 1 club are reportedly considering cashing in on their prized asset during the winter transfer window, if they receive a sufficient offer. The Gunners...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Leao happy to snub advances of Man City and renew Milan deal – the situation

Rafael Leao is ready to extend his contract with AC Milan and snub interest from Manchester City in the process, according to a report. Leao will be called upon again tonight at the Stadio Artemio Franchi to start on the left wing given that Ante Rebic has sustained an injury and has not even been called up for the squad, so the pressure will be on the Portuguese winger again to hopefully be decisive.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

From Spain: Milan one of four teams monitoring 19-year-old Boca Juniors forward

AC Milan are scouting multiple talents in South America and a young Boca Juniors forward has reportedly caught their attention. Fichajes.net writes that Boca Juniors are not going through their best spell on the field as they were knocked out in the Round of 16 of the Conmebol Copa Libertadores against Atlético Mineiro and are far behind their rivals River Plate in the league, but they have used this opportunity to blood in some young talent.
SOCCER
