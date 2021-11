Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris admits he's trying to make the most of his final years as a player. At 34, Lloris is trying to treasure every day he has in the game. He said: "I try to take as much pleasure as possible. I am in the last phase of my career. As long as I feel good, I want to continue, but being honest with myself. My contractual situation, I am not necessarily worried.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO