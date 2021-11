WEST LYON, Iowa — In his thirty years at head coach, West Lyon’s Jay Rozeboom has lead the Wildcats to 8 state championship appearances, and 5 titles. The Wildcats, like they are every year, have been lead by their run heavy offense. For as long as coach rozeboom has been at the helm, the Wildcats have embodied the philosophy of, “run it until they can stop it”. This year the Wildcats have only thrown the ball 84 times in 12 games, but their run heavy offense has easily taken care of business, putting up over 3,000 yards on the ground so far this year.

1 DAY AGO