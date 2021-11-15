WWE in the Valley returns to the Berglund Center

The Findlay Toyota Center of Prescott Valley will open for Public Ice Skating, Open Hockey, and Adult Hockey League games on November 8, 2021!. Open public skating will run from November 8, 2021, through January 2022 and will be open for all ages and skill levels. Skate rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are available in sizes from Toddler size 9 to Men’s 15. Tot walkers are also available upon request for children ages 8 and under. Helmets, knee pads, and elbow pads are recommended but not required.
