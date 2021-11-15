ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantana, TX

Grande offering deals on internet service

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

Grande Communications internet, TV and phone service...

flowermound.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
arlnow.com

Get Starry Comet: Internet-only service for communities 10 units and up

Starry, Northern Virginia’s premier internet-only service provider, can now service apartment and condo communities as small as 10 units! If you refer Starry to your building manager, they’ll give you a $25 Amazon gift card just to say thanks! They’ll also give you the first 3 months of service free when the building gets installed.
POLITICS
CNET

Comcast now offering triple gig internet speeds in California

Comcast says Xfinity internet speeds are going up in California, with top uploads and downloads now set at 3 gigabits per second for the company's highest and most expensive speed tier, the $300 per month Gigabit Pro plan. Previously tied with Google Fiber for the fastest residential internet speed plan,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WATE

Shopping this weekend? Here are the best deals on the internet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Top retailers have started offering holiday prices even earlier this year as concerns swirl around fulfillment. To help people who are in the market for holiday shopping, we collected the best deals we could find on the internet this weekend. The roundup includes a collection of […]
INTERNET
albuquerqueexpress.com

Amazon asks for permit to launch 7,500 satellites for internet service

Amazon.com has requested approval to launch 7,744 satellites to provide internet services worldwide. Amazon earlier received permission to launch 3,200 satellites, and is seeking to place an additional 4,500 satellites into orbit. Amazon has allocated $10 billion to build 3,236 satellites. SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com has requested approval to launch 7,744...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Lantana, TX
theriver953.com

People Inc. is offering internet connectivity assistance

People Inc. is offering internet connectivity help with a connectivity specialist available according to their website. Anyone who has had internet service interrupted by a situation caused by COVID-19 can take advantage of the program if they qualify. Programs are available to qualified clients to cover past due payments. The...
INTERNET
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grande Communications#Black Friday#Service Provider#Texans
Light Reading

Viasat teams with Intercorp Perú on low-cost Internet service

CARLSBAD, Calif. and LIMA, Peru – Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and Intercorp Perú Ltd., one of Latin America's largest business groups focused on providing financial, retail and education services, have entered into a definitive agreement to bring digital and social inclusion to communities in Latin America and the Caribbean using Viasat's proven satellite-enabled Community Internet system.
INTERNET
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey Deals With Widespread Internet Outages

A good portion of New Jersey appears to have lost internet this morning. Comcast is reporting 42,500 reports of loss of internet service since 8 am and their customer service phone number is unreachable. At about 3 pm Tuesday, a Comcast spokesperson sent a statement with an attempt to clarify...
INTERNET
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
dailyhodl.com

Top Commodities Analyst Issues Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Warning, Says ‘The Sooner the Better’ for Altcoin Flush

A prominent market analyst is issuing a warning about popular dog-themed meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike McGlone says the recent drops in the prices of SHIB and DOGE are a signal that investors are rotating away from speculative cryptocurrencies, something he believes would be better if it happened sooner rather than later.
MARKETS
SPY

Walmart Started Black Friday Early! Get DNA Kits for $60, Chromebooks for $130, and Doorbuster TV Deals

Table of Contents Best of the Best… Apple Watch Series 6 GPS Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… We’ve got good news! As of November 3, Walmart has officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale, and new sales just dropped on Friday, November 19. To encourage shoppers to avoid shipping delays, stores like Walmart are hosting huge early Black Friday deals, and there are tons of discounts and doorbuster deals already live on the Walmart website.  SPY has created an internal list of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart (and...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday TV deals 2021: Best discounts on 4K and OLED smart TVs from Samsung, Sony Bravia and more

Black Friday is now just a week away. The annual sales event is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions, but while the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online. Most of the big retailers, including Amazon, AO, Currys and Studio, have kicked off their Black Friday celebrations early, heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by up to £500. We’ve already found some eye-catching offers, which we’ve compiled below, but keep checking back as the big day approaches for even...
SHOPPING
thepaypers.com

Nymbus introduces Banking-as-a-Service offering

Nymbus, a provider of banking technology solutions, has introduced its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering designed for banks, fintechs, and brands. Whether launching modern embedded banking solutions or leveraging an existing charter and infrastructure, Nymbus delivers scalable managed solutions, consulting services, and the regulatory framework needed to bring modern functionality to the user experience.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Expect Shiba Inu to Lose Some of Those Zeros in 2022

Here’s what’s funny about dog-themed altcoin Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD). If Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) was initially pigeonholed as a joke coin, then Shiba Inu got even less respect at first, as it was characterized as a knock-off of a joke coin. However, the joke’s on the skeptics now. Both tokens have made...
MARKETS
DFW Community News

Review: Every flavor imaginable

Nation-wide donut company Amy’s Donuts has opened up a new location right across the street from Main campus on Thursday, Nov. 6. Amy’s Donuts has six locations and each is individually owned. The... Continue on to full article...
RESTAURANTS
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy