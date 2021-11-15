Flower Mound councilman running for Texas House seat

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 19, 2021) — Yesterday morning, Graeson Lynskey, a Democrat from Rockwall, announced his candidacy for the newly drawn 33rd House District here in Texas. The district, which includes... Continue on to full article...
Area residents will soon be able to pose questions over the state’s electric grid to state representatives and leadership of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) in a public setting. Continue on to full article...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) At age 85, Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson is set to announce Saturday, Nov. 20 whether she will call it a career and retire or run for another two-year term next year.... Continue on to full article...
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be no City Council work session or meeting Nov. 22 or Nov. 29. The City Council will next meet Monday, Dec. 6 for a work session at 6 p.m. For future... Continue on to full article...
The I.O.O.F. Cemetery on the corner of Carroll Boulevard and Eagle Drive may have an odd name, but no one thought that 100 years ago when it sat on the edge of town. Denton’s most respected residents... Continue on to full article...
City to hold Achievement Fair, seeking student applicants The City of Lewisville is now accepting applications for the first Lewisville Achievement Fair, which celebrates the accomplishments in a... Continue on to full article...
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) As record numbers of workers resign from jobs across the nation, the City of Arlington is offering new opportunities. An Arlington official said on November 19 that... Continue on to full article...
Amendments to the City of Southlake’s Mobility Master Plan are under consideration. The plan addresses transportation needs in the community, from roads to sidewalks. The amendment to be... Continue on to full article...
Denton County Public Health data reported this week shows that the number of active cases in the county is continuing to trend downward. The number of active cases was 6,806 on Friday, down from... Continue on to full article...
While the city continues to offer rental assistance, and rehabilitation and reconstruction programs for eligible income earners, officials are looking for opportunities to do more. Continue on to full article...
Comments / 0