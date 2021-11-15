ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Schools in Erie County going remote amid rising COVID-19 cases

By Spencer Lee
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmmvO_0cxWv9hh00

What started with one school last Thursday, Nov. 11, has escalated to multiple as of Monday.

As the number of cases of COVID-19 increase in Erie County, local schools are closing their doors and moving to virtual learning temporarily.

YourErie.com will continue to update this list if more schools decide to go remote.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

Coronavirus: Erie County reports 16 new deaths from COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 239 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 17. This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 33,276, with 573 total deaths. Since Monday’s initial report of county reinfection case data that dated […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Arts and Culture to receive $250k through ARP Funds

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has selected Erie Arts and Culture for a $250,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). These funds are to help in the nonprofit’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and are a portion of the total amount of $20,200,000 in grants the NEA is giving to 66 local arts agencies nationwide for subgranting.
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Erie County, PA
Health
Erie County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Erie County, PA
Coronavirus
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Greene Township supervisors vote to give township employees bonus

Supervisors in Greene Township vote to give township employees a bonus. That’s according to Township Solicitor Gery Nietupski. This vote means that each township employee will receive $10,000. The bonus money will come from American Rescue Plan funding. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Coronavirus: State reports 6,637 COVID-19 cases; 96 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, there were 6,637 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative case count to 1,666,724. The department is also reporting there were 96 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry at the same time, for a total of 32,729 deaths […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie County 911 operators to receive wage increase

Erie County 911 operators will receive a wage increase. This news comes after Erie County Council members passed the ordinance at the meeting on November 16th. This ordinance could not have come at a better time. According to the council, Erie County 911 Call Center is short staffed. Council members hope the wage increase will […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Conneaut Lake teacher receives $1k classroom grant

On Oct. 21, the internet provider Kinetic announced 16 teachers would each receive $1,000 grants to help fund school supplies for classrooms dedicated to student education. One person on that list was Connie Zimmerman, a first-grade teacher Conneaut Lake Elementary. “I am over the moon excited to be selected as a teacher for the Kinetic […]
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grover Cleveland
YourErie

Recount of Commonwealth Court race underway in Erie County

Erie County is taking steps to certify the 2021 election. A recount has been ordered in the statewide election for Commonwealth Court Judge. The recount began Wednesday morning at the Erie County Courthouse and will continue Thursday. During the recount, ballots from all Erie County precincts will be rescanned. A member of the Erie County […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Police Department looking to receive millions from American Rescue Plan

The Erie Police Department could potentially receive millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan money. Chief Dan Spizarny presented a plan in front of Erie City Council to use $14,419,000 to add new officers and more equipment party due to staffing shortages. $6,000,000 would go towards adding six new officers who have specialized training […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Wolf Administration encouraging Pennsylvanians to carry Naloxone to combat rise in overdose deaths

HARRISBURG — To help fight the rise in drug overdose deaths, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) wants residents to arm themselves with a life-saving resource. On Wednesday, DDAP Secretary Jen Smith said the Department of Health (DOH) and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) are asking Pennsylvanians to keep […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Crawford County Election Workers continue counting ballots

Even though the election was over two weeks ago, they are still not finished counting ballots in Crawford County. Christopher Soff, the Crawford County Board of Elections Chairman says you cannot have quick results with over 9,000 different write-in votes. He adds that if every candidate was on the ballot, they would have had results […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Covid 19#Virtual On#Belle Valley#St Jude School School#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Medical Marijuana patients may soon be able to grow plants at home

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Pa. State Senators are sponsoring a medical marijuana bill that would allow patients to grow the plants at home. Republican Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) and Democratic Sen. Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) are sponsoring the Medical Marijuana Home Cultivation Bill. The bill would allow medical marijuana patients in Pennsylvania to grow a limited number of cannabis […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mayor Joe Schember signs proclamation declaring November 27th as Small Business Saturday

Erie mayor Joe Schember joining forces with Erie’s Downtown Partnership to encourage people to think local and think downtown for their holiday shopping. Mayor Schember signed a proclamation declaring November 27th as Small Business Saturday. According to the Small Business Administration, small businesses are responsible for 65% of the new jobs created in the country […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
YourErie

Erie County sees uptick in overdose deaths

An uptick in overdoses in Erie County is just part of the more than 100,000 people who died of overdoses nationwide within the last year. One family member inside EmergyCare is warning others to get immediate help before it is too late. We are being told that this past weekend there was a slight uptick […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Medical experts weigh in on COVID during holiday gatherings

As families are making plans for Thanksgiving gatherings, local medical experts have some advice about how community members can avoid another surge in COVID cases. Here is more on those recommendations. Medical experts recommend that family members who are showing symptoms for COVID-19 should not attend gatherings. Gathering with people who are unvaccinated could also […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy