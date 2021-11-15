Schools in Erie County going remote amid rising COVID-19 cases
What started with one school last Thursday, Nov. 11, has escalated to multiple as of Monday.
As the number of cases of COVID-19 increase in Erie County, local schools are closing their doors and moving to virtual learning temporarily.
- Belle Valley : School is currently virtual. They will return to in-person learning Nov. 29.
- Blessed Sacrament School : School is currently virtual. They will return to in-person learning Nov. 30.
- Grover Cleveland Elementary : School is currently virtual. They will return to in-person learning Nov. 30.
- Robison Elementary School : School will go virtual on Wednesday, Nov. 17. They will return to in-person learning Nov. 30.
- St. Jude School : School is currently virtual. They will return to in-person learning Nov. 30.
- Waterford Elementary School : School will go virtual on Wednesday, Nov. 17. They will return to in-person learning Nov. 30.
- Wattsburg Area School District : School is currently virtual. They will return to in-person learning Dec. 1.
YourErie.com will continue to update this list if more schools decide to go remote.
For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 1