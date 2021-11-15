Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man’ Is Reminiscent of Little Big Town’s Hit, But Different [Listen]

In the early years of her career, Taylor Swift stepped lightly, transforming from a precocious country musician into a global pop star. She shifted her sound and her image gradually, a strategy that seemed less about allegiance to a particular genre than about personal traditionalism. (She did not start cursing in her music until she was in her late twenties.) Swift has always been a rule-follower—a diligent songwriter with a wholesome image—which made her a kind of renegade in a brash, hypersexualized pop landscape. On “Red,” her fourth album, from 2012, she began dipping a toe into modernity. In the song “I Knew You Were Trouble,” she nodded to the aggressive and trendy sounds of E.D.M., adding a light dubstep drop before the chorus. By most pop standards, it was a subtle flourish, but for Swift it was like an earthquake. In “Treacherous,” she incorporated sexuality into her lyrics for the first time: “I’ll do anything you say / If you say it with your hands.”

