Christmas Cranberry Vodka Spritzer

Creamy Cranberry Mousse made with cranberry sauce, cranberry juice, Jello and whipped cream. Delicious cranberry dessert that is simple to make and delicious to eat!. This light and refreshing cranberry mousse recipe is a favorite fall dessert. With only 4 ingredients, this recipe is perfect for a sweet snack or even dessert on Thanksgiving. Only a few minutes of prep time required, but there is quite a bit of chill time involved, so make sure to make the mousse the day before serving to make sure it has plenty of time to set up.
