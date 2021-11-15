Christmas Cranberry Vodka Spritzer

Lemon bars are a classic summer dessert and now Trader Joe's has a winter-time version for you to enjoy dubbed the '12 Cranberry Orange Bars.''. Just like their lemony predecessors, Trader Joe's new Cranberry Orange Bars start with a buttery shortbread base, topped with a layer of sweet and creamy curd. But instead of lemon curd, this holiday version features a seasonal combination of tart cranberry purée and sweetened orange peel. Not only are the flavors deliciously simple, but so is the preparation. All you need to do is take the bars out of the freezer to thaw at room temperature for one hour or in the fridge for at least four hours.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO