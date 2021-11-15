ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 10

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

Several Mountaineers missed action in week 10 of the NFL. Geno Smith went back to the backup role in Seattle with starting quarterback Russell Wilson returning from injury. In addition, David Long Jr. missed this week with a hamstring injury while Nick Kwiatkoski was out with an ankle injury, and Tony Fields II and Kenny Robinson were listed as inactive this week.

However, Kyzir White continues to make plays for the San Diego Chargers, finishing with 12 tackles, eight of which were solo, and a pass deflection. And Rasul Douglas played a big part in shutting out Russell Wilson and the Seahawks with four solo tackles, including a tackle for a loss and a pass deflection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nClfA_0cxWuPX300
Nov 14, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge (1) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 3-6)

@ Packers L 17-0

Backup to Russell Wilson

Last Week: BYE

20-24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown.

SEASON STATS

65-95 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 Rushing TD, 1 INT

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 5-5)

vs. Jaguars W 23-17

played 43 offensive snaps

Last Week vs. Jets

Played 51.6% of the offensive snaps

SEASON STATS

Since week 8, Glowinski has been in a rotating role with Chris Reed. He's played 74.3% of the offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps on the year.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 5-3)

vs. Chiefs

Out with an ankle injury

Last Week: @ Giants

1 solo tackle

SEASON STATS

21 tackles, 13 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and a forced fumble

LB David Long Jr. (Titans 8-2)

vs. Saints W 23-21

Out with a hamstring injury

Last Week @ Rams

6 tackles, 2 solo tackles, an interception and 2 pass deflections.

SEASON STATS

Leads the team with 66 tackles, including a team-leading 42 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 5-4)

BYE

Last Week vs. Browns

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and two special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Spain has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season and 41 special teams snaps.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 2-7)

vs. Bills L 45-30

Eight offensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.

Last Week vs. Colts

Two receptions for 16 yards

SEASON STATS

Wesco has two receptions for 16 yards on four targets. He's played 106 offensive snaps and 80 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo.

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 5-4)

vs. Vikings L 27-20

12 tackles (8 solos), 1 tackle for a loss

Last Week @ Eagles

Eight tackles, four solo tackles

SEASON STATS

65 tackles, including 34 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzM30_0cxWuPX300
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

QB Will Grier (Cowboys 7-2)

vs. Falcons W 43-3

Did not dress but is still on the active roster

Last Week vs. Broncos

Did not dress but is still on the active roster

SEASON STATS

Grier has not seen any game action this year.

OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 6-4)

vs. Browns W 45-7

Played two offensive snaps

Last Week @ Panters

Did Not Play

SEASON STATS

Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.

LB Tony Fields II (Browns 5-5)

@ Patriots L 45-7

Did Not Play. Listed as inactive.

Last Week @ Bengals

15 special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Fields has played 78 special teams snaps in six games and has recorded three tackles on the year, one of which is a solo tackle.

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-5)

@ Cardinals

Did Not Play. Listed as inactive.

Last Week vs. Patriots

1 solo tackle

SEASON STATS

Robinson has played 112 special teams snaps and 49 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied seven tackles (4 solo tackles) and a touchdown.

WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-7)

@ Colts L 23-17

Targeted once

Last Week vs. Bills

Seven offensive snaps

SEASON STATS

Tavon has seven receptions for 67 yards.

DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 8-2)

vs. Seahawks W 17-0

4 solo tackles, including a tackle for a loss and a pass deflection

Last Week @ Chiefs

4 tackles, 3 solo tackles

SEASON STATS

26 tackles, including 25 solo tackles, and a tackle for a loss, and four pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble in five games.

WR Kevin White (Saints 5-4)

vs. Falcons L 23-21

Two targets

Last Week vs. Falcons

Two tackles and one solo tackle

SEASON STATS

He has one reception for 38 yards and four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in four games.

Practice Squads:

WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut and was targeted once in week 7

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)

Karl Joseph (Steelers)

Injured Reserve

CB Keith Washington (Saints)

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saints legend Drew Brees sounds off on potential return after Jameis Winston injury

The New Orleans Saints managed to pull off a spectacular win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 7, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to the tune of a 36-27 score. However, the win came at a price, with the Saints seemingly losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury. While nothing is final yet in terms of the full extent of Winston’s injury, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees surely has heard some people asking whether there’s a chance he could un-retire and start for New Orleans.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#49ers#American Football#Mountaineers#The San Diego Chargers#Packers L 17 0 Backup#Jaguars W#Chiefs Out#Titans#Saints W#Bengals#Browns Played
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
chatsports.com

James Washington Shares Thoughts On Dwayne Haskins: ‘I See A Guy Who’s Just Trying To Stay Ready’

A certain reporter on the Pittsburgh Steelers beat earlier this week garnered some attention with a report about the team’s third-string quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, purporting to have been witness to conversations on the sideline pre-game during which team staff were expressing disappointment in the third-year pro’s development and lack of maturation while watching him issue poorly-thrown passes in warm-ups.
NFL
FanSided

Sean Payton started crying when he saw Jameis Winston on crutches postgame

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed that he cried when he saw quarterback Jameis Winston on crutches in the locker room. On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the score of 36-27. They managed to do so without quarterback Jameis Winston for the majority of the game, who exited after suffering an injury to his left knee.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Country
Spain
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons made a mistake extending quarterback Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons front office has made their share of head-scratching moves over the last half-decade. Perhaps none more confusing than signing Matt Ryan to an extension that makes it impossible to part ways with the quarterback before the end of next season. While Atlanta could opt to go the...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. makes absurd claim about Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Bad News for Harrison Smith is Twofold

The Minnesota Vikings damn near defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 without Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, Patrick Peterson, and Harrison Smith. Hunter tore his pectoral muscle against the Dallas Cowboys on Halloween. Pierce is recovering from a nagging elbow malady. And Peterson is battling an iffy hamstring injured when Minnesota upended the Carolina Panthers a few weeks ago.
NFL
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
541
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy