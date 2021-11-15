Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 10

Several Mountaineers missed action in week 10 of the NFL. Geno Smith went back to the backup role in Seattle with starting quarterback Russell Wilson returning from injury. In addition, David Long Jr. missed this week with a hamstring injury while Nick Kwiatkoski was out with an ankle injury, and Tony Fields II and Kenny Robinson were listed as inactive this week.

However, Kyzir White continues to make plays for the San Diego Chargers, finishing with 12 tackles, eight of which were solo, and a pass deflection. And Rasul Douglas played a big part in shutting out Russell Wilson and the Seahawks with four solo tackles, including a tackle for a loss and a pass deflection.

Nov 14, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge (1) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 3-6)

@ Packers L 17-0

Backup to Russell Wilson

Last Week: BYE

20-24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown.

SEASON STATS

65-95 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 Rushing TD, 1 INT

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 5-5)

vs. Jaguars W 23-17

played 43 offensive snaps

Last Week vs. Jets

Played 51.6% of the offensive snaps

SEASON STATS

Since week 8, Glowinski has been in a rotating role with Chris Reed. He's played 74.3% of the offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps on the year.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 5-3)

vs. Chiefs

Out with an ankle injury

Last Week: @ Giants

1 solo tackle

SEASON STATS

21 tackles, 13 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and a forced fumble

LB David Long Jr. (Titans 8-2)

vs. Saints W 23-21

Out with a hamstring injury

Last Week @ Rams

6 tackles, 2 solo tackles, an interception and 2 pass deflections.

SEASON STATS

Leads the team with 66 tackles, including a team-leading 42 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 5-4)

BYE

Last Week vs. Browns

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and two special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Spain has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season and 41 special teams snaps.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 2-7)

vs. Bills L 45-30

Eight offensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.

Last Week vs. Colts

Two receptions for 16 yards

SEASON STATS

Wesco has two receptions for 16 yards on four targets. He's played 106 offensive snaps and 80 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo.

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 5-4)

vs. Vikings L 27-20

12 tackles (8 solos), 1 tackle for a loss

Last Week @ Eagles

Eight tackles, four solo tackles

SEASON STATS

65 tackles, including 34 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

QB Will Grier (Cowboys 7-2)

vs. Falcons W 43-3

Did not dress but is still on the active roster

Last Week vs. Broncos

Did not dress but is still on the active roster

SEASON STATS

Grier has not seen any game action this year.

OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 6-4)

vs. Browns W 45-7

Played two offensive snaps

Last Week @ Panters

Did Not Play

SEASON STATS

Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.

LB Tony Fields II (Browns 5-5)

@ Patriots L 45-7

Did Not Play. Listed as inactive.

Last Week @ Bengals

15 special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Fields has played 78 special teams snaps in six games and has recorded three tackles on the year, one of which is a solo tackle.

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-5)

@ Cardinals

Did Not Play. Listed as inactive.

Last Week vs. Patriots

1 solo tackle

SEASON STATS

Robinson has played 112 special teams snaps and 49 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied seven tackles (4 solo tackles) and a touchdown.

WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-7)

@ Colts L 23-17

Targeted once

Last Week vs. Bills

Seven offensive snaps

SEASON STATS

Tavon has seven receptions for 67 yards.

DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 8-2)

vs. Seahawks W 17-0

4 solo tackles, including a tackle for a loss and a pass deflection

Last Week @ Chiefs

4 tackles, 3 solo tackles

SEASON STATS

26 tackles, including 25 solo tackles, and a tackle for a loss, and four pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble in five games.

WR Kevin White (Saints 5-4)

vs. Falcons L 23-21

Two targets

Last Week vs. Falcons

Two tackles and one solo tackle

SEASON STATS

He has one reception for 38 yards and four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in four games.

Practice Squads:

WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut and was targeted once in week 7

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)

Karl Joseph (Steelers)

Injured Reserve

CB Keith Washington (Saints)

