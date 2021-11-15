ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

WIBW

United Way Christmas Bureau looking for family adopters for holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka is looking for individuals to “adopt” families who may be struggling during the Christmas season. The traditional Christmas Bureau “adoption” is when adopters are matched with a family profile, including some wish list items. Adopters can then shop, wrap and deliver to the matched family before Christmas. There are still about 100 families waiting for adoption.
TOPEKA, KS
brproud.com

Organization looks to bring holiday cheer to struggling families

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The holiday season is drawing near. One organization aims to help those who may be struggling to make ends meet. The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge is spearheading a mission this year to make sure no family goes without a little Christmas cheer. The holidays...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KEVN

AAA provides helpful tips for those looking to travel this holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Between Thanksgiving in two weeks, eased international travel restrictions, and the re-opened U.S./Canada border, people are itching to head out for the holidays. And if you’re one of those people, you’ll want to pay attention. Rhonda Keller, district director for AAA South Dakota lays out...
TRAVEL
thevidorian.com

Lunch & Look @ Home Charlie Russell’s HOliday Greetings

Join the Stark Museum of Art from your home as we toast the holiday season during Lunch & Look @ Home: Charlie Russell’s Holiday Greetings on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from Noon – 1:00 p.m. (central standard time). In this one-hour program, Curator Sarah E. Boehme will discuss the Christmas and New Year’s cards and letters that Charles Marion Russell sent to friends and family. The program…
CELEBRATIONS
1420 WBSM

Taunton Mom Looks to Help Struggling Families Through Holiday Gift Haul

When 22-year-old Taunton resident Mikayla Burbank began noticing dozens of mothers online worrying about the upcoming holidays, her heart ached. As a stay-at-home mother, she knows what that pressure feels like to deliver on Christmas. For the first time, this mother of one decided to make a difference by putting together a toy drive that will make the holidays a little easier for struggling families.
TAUNTON, MA
allears.net

VIDEO: First Look Inside Universal Orlando’s Holiday Tribute Store

It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays at Universal Orlando!. We’ve already learned about all the fun holiday entertainment coming to Universal Orlando, and we even got a sneak peek at what guests can expect during the holiday season, including the return of the Holiday Tribute Store featuring areas themed after the Grinch, Santa’s Workshop, and Harry Potter!
ORLANDO, FL
cbslocal.com

Fort Lauderdale Looks Forward To Holiday Travel Tourists

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, Fort Lauderdale is getting ready for a huge influx of tourists. AAA has Fort Lauderdale as one of the top ten destinations for visitors in the United States. This comes as Broward is seeing record-breaking tourism numbers so far this year.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
HGTV

The Cutest Gnome Decor for a Nordic-Style Holiday Look

Gnomes have taken over the holiday and winter scene. I don't have a single friend or family member that doesn't have at least one gnome tucked in a Christmas tree, guarding the front door or sitting on the mantel. They add just the right amount of whimsy and cheer to your holiday decor.
SHOPPING
theadvocate.com

Looking for a stress-free holiday? These Acadiana restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day

The following Acadiana restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Bailey's Seafood and Grill. Every Thanksgiving since 1993, Bailey's Seafood & Grill has provided a Thanksgiving meal to anyone in the community who might need one.The tradition will continue this year with a Thanksgiving meal served at the restaurant from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bailey's and Ema's Café, at 5520 Johnston St. in Lafayette. For more information, to pick-up order or meal delivery, please call (337) 988-6464, (337) 981-4849.
LAFAYETTE, LA
vivaglammagazine.com

These Thanksgiving-Day Inspired Makeup Looks Will Have You Winning The Holiday

Everyone seems to have their own family traditions, so why not include little a Thanksgiving makeup in yours this year? Thanksgiving is a perfect occasion to go all out with color and glitter, from keeping it casual at Friendsgiving to eating with the entire family. Since everyone’s interpretation of the event differs, there’s a lot of leeways in regards to Thanksgiving beauty ideas, but a nice thing to begin is with warm tones that reflect the changing leaves—or are influenced by Thanksgiving classics like cranberry sauce and squash. Our favorite looks incorporate autumn cosmetic trends like kitten eyeliner and bright lips, but we have looked for each and every style and occasion. Scroll down for the greatest Thanksgiving makeup concepts to try this year, and prepare to shine.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Time Out Global

Take a look at Amaze, a new holiday light display in Rosemont

Once you've toured ZooLights, Lightscape and all the other returning displays of Christmas lights in Chicago, it might be time to turn your attention to something new (and very sparkly) this holiday season. Opening on November 19, Amaze Light Festival will light up Rosemont's Impact Field—home to the Chicago Dogs baseball team—with more than one million holiday lights spread across seven themed exhibits, plus a roster of festive activities ranging from a holiday market to a tubing hill.
ROSEMONT, IL
marinmagazine.com

The Look: 4 Beautiful Items from Local Designers, Perfect for the Holidays

Looking for something special to give this holiday season? You can’t go wrong with one of these pieces from local small businesses. Feel the magic of each unique and thoughtful piece. Handcrafted through the art of lost wax casting, every design is a conscious balance of yin and yang. Each gem is chosen for its beauty and special powers. Magic indeed! Available at Citrine in downtown Larkspur.
LARKSPUR, CA
madison

Looking for a little holiday magic? Look no further than Port Washington

The coastal town of Port Washington, Wisconsin, combines New England charm and Midwestern friendliness. During warm weather months, it’s a lakeside playground with beaches, parks, a historic maritime village and a pre-Civil War downtown bursting with charming shops and restaurants. But when the calendar rolls toward the winter holidays, Port...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
