Trust and cooperation with neighborhoods pave the way for historic project to serve Arizona seniors experiencing homelessness

 4 days ago
​(Phoenix, AZ) On Tuesday, November 16, at 3:30 PM, Phoenix City Councilwoman Betty Guardado will join neighborhood leaders and service providers in the signing of a Good Neighborhood Agreement for Project Haven, a temporary housing development that will serve up to 170 seniors experiencing homelessness at a time.

The Good Neighbor Agreement solidifies the advocacy of local residents and the commitment of Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS), who will own and operate the project, to provide a safe and secure project. “The agreement is the product of extensive conversations between CASS’s leadership team and neighbors,” says Phoenix City Councilwoman Betty Guardado. “I hope it becomes a model for how community concerns are addressed and trusting relationships can be built.”

At the event, CASS will also announce the members of a new neighborhood advisory committee that will ensure the successful implementation of the Good Neighbor Agreement.

Project Haven will address the dramatic increase in the number of seniors experiencing homelessness. As CASS CEO Lisa Glow explains: “Across the country, millions of older adults exist on the economic edge. Many become homeless when their rents are raised; others when they have a medical crisis or lose a spouse.” CASS saw a 31% increase in the 55-and-older homeless population between 2016 and 2019.

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 3:30 PM at the Phoenix Inn, located at 8152 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix, AZ.

