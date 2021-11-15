ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountaineers sit at No. 22 in the Latest AP Top 25

By Christopher Hall
 3 days ago
On Monday, the West Virginia University the Mountaineers (0-0) women's basketball team slid to No. 22 in the Associated Press (AP)following the opening week of the 2021-22 regular season.

West Virginia began the season ranked 19th but is the only program ranked within the top 25 not to play a game. The Mountaineers hosted WVU Tech on October 28th, where they trounced the Golden Bears 113-33.

Including West Virginia, three Big 12 Conference teams are ranked inside the top 25, with the Baylor Lady Bears (2-0) holding the highest ranking, moving up a spot to sixth after defeating West Texas A&M and Texas State. Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) move from 12th to No. 14 following a 65-38 win over Omaha.

