ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida sticking with QB Jones at Mizzou, moving forward

semoball.com
 3 days ago

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida coach Dan Mullen is sticking with quarterback Emory Jones for Saturday's game at Missouri and probably the rest of the season. Jones is coming off a record-setting performance in a 70-52 victory against lower-division Samford. He completed 28 of 34 passes for 464 yards and six...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tipsheet: Pressure mounts on Mullen as Florida prepares for Mizzou

Florida coach Dan Mullen is trying to keep angry boosters at bay after the Gators survived a 70-52 shootout against FCS opponent Samford Saturday. The Gators (5-5 overall, 2-5 in the Southeastern Conference) have won just five of their last 13 games, so Mullen was in no mood to debate the victory’s aesthetics.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Florida QB Anthony Richardson sends message of support to Emory Jones

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson watched from the sideline Saturday as Emory Jones shattered the program's single-game record for total offense during a 70-52 win over Samford. When the game was no longer in doubt, Richardson reportedly told Gators coach Dan Mullen to keep Jones in the contest since he was close to eclipsing the record during a 550-yard outing.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida QB coach discusses Anthony Richardson, injury concerns moving forward

Florida fans have been clamoring for more appearances from redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson. It’s clear that Robinson provides a boost to the Gators offense whenever he’s in the game, but he hasn’t played since a start against Georgia on Oct. 30. However, Richardson had to depart the Cocktail Party...
FLORIDA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tiger Talk: An early look at Mizzou vs. Florida

The more he says, the more Dan Mullen becomes the SEC’s favorite punchline. Saturday’s near-disaster provided the latest material. The Gators (5-5, 2-5) have won just two of their last 10 games against Power Five competition but figured they had a break in the schedule when the FCS Samford Bulldogs visited The Swamp. It was anything but a break for the Gators, who fell behind at halftime and allowed more points in the first half (42) than any half in team history. UF hung on for a 70-52 victory, after which Mullen and the Gators blissfully celebrated in the locker room like they just toppled Georgia. (Wrong Bulldogs.) The way things have gone lately, Florida will celebrate anything that goes its way. Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy following the Gators’ 40-17 loss to South Carolina on Nov. 6, prompting speculation that Mullen could be next on the firing line if the Gators can’t salvage their season. Mullen assigned linebackers coach Christian Robinson the play-calling duties on defense and promoted Paul Pasqualoni, the former head coach at Syracuse and Connecticut, into an on-field defensive coaching role.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
South Carolina State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
WPTV

Dan Mullen sticking with quarterback Emory Jones at Missouri

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Dan Mullen is sticking with quarterback Emory Jones for Saturday's game at Missouri and probably the rest of the season. Jones is coming off a record-setting performance in a 70-52 victory against lower-division Samford. He completed 28 of 34 passes for 464 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for 86 yards and a score.
GAINESVILLE, FL
San Diego Union-Tribune

Gators coach Dan Mullen on hot seat heading to Mizzou

Florida coach Dan Mullen is coming off a shootout win over lower-level Samford  last weekend that reinforced many of the perceived shortcomings of a program that has been to three straight New Year's Six games: shaky recruiting that has led to a drop in talent, and shakier coaching that led to missed tackles and unforced errors
SAN DIEGO, CA
rockmnation.com

Mizzou-Florida Q and A with Topher Adams of Alligator Army

It’s a match up for bowl eligibility and a fourth place finish in the SEC East as the Missouri Tigers (5-5, 2-4 SEC) host the Florida Gators (5-5, 2-5 SEC) on Senior Day in Columbia. Mizzou will look to capitalize on their momentum after the South Carolina win, and they...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Mizzou#American Football#Qb Jones#Ap#Samford#The Southern Conference#Lsu
On3.com

Report: Texas chairman attends practice to deliver message personally to Steve Sarkisian

Texas had a special guest at practice on Wednesday. The chairman was reportedly in attendance — and he gave Steve Sarkisian the university’s full support. Kevin Eltife, the Texas chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, went to Longhorns practice Wednesday to personally inform Sarkisian that he has the university’s support, according to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
On3.com

Arch Manning impressed by Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss visit

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has completed all five of his fall unofficial visits, and now, he’s focused on the team’s playoff run. Manning, the No. 1 overall player in the On3 Consensus, tripped to Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, and most recently, Clemson. Each of the schools is vying for the services of the best junior in the country, and each has a different pitch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Has A Message For Arch Manning

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss football program have been aggressive in their pursuit of highly-touted quarterback recruit Arch Manning. And on Saturday, the Rebels’ head coach continued those recruiting efforts. Prior to tonight’s game against No. 11 Texas A&M in Oxford, Kiffin walked through a crowd of Ole Miss...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy