Florida sticking with QB Jones at Mizzou, moving forward

The more he says, the more Dan Mullen becomes the SEC’s favorite punchline. Saturday’s near-disaster provided the latest material. The Gators (5-5, 2-5) have won just two of their last 10 games against Power Five competition but figured they had a break in the schedule when the FCS Samford Bulldogs visited The Swamp. It was anything but a break for the Gators, who fell behind at halftime and allowed more points in the first half (42) than any half in team history. UF hung on for a 70-52 victory, after which Mullen and the Gators blissfully celebrated in the locker room like they just toppled Georgia. (Wrong Bulldogs.) The way things have gone lately, Florida will celebrate anything that goes its way. Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy following the Gators’ 40-17 loss to South Carolina on Nov. 6, prompting speculation that Mullen could be next on the firing line if the Gators can’t salvage their season. Mullen assigned linebackers coach Christian Robinson the play-calling duties on defense and promoted Paul Pasqualoni, the former head coach at Syracuse and Connecticut, into an on-field defensive coaching role.

