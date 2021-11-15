ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

CVCC to host Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccine & Booster Clinic

By Teresa Whitaker
PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots will be administered Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at a Pop-Up Clinic in Phenix City, Alabama.

Chattahoochee Valley Community College has partnered with Preferred Medical Group to host the event. It will be held on the school’s campus from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. EST. The entire community is invited. The campus is located at 2602 College Drive in Phenix City.

There is no cost for the vaccines, but in order to get the shots, participants must show their driver’s license or other form of ID. If you’re getting a booster, you must show your vaccination card.

Those concerned about whether to mix vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations now allow for the mixing and matching of doses for booster shots. For example, a person who received the Moderna vaccine can receive a Pfizer booster shot. Health officials say the booster offers additional protection and can provide the immune system with a “boost” to promote higher levels of antibodies.

Eligibility requirements:

To get your booster shot, you must be at least 18 years old, and you must wait 6 months after your initial round of Moderna/Pfizer vaccinations, or wait 2 months after your initial Johnson & Johnson vaccination.  Additional eligibility requirements can be found at cdc.gov/COVID-19 .  People who wish to get vaccinated for the first time must be at least 5 years old to receive the Pfizer vaccine at and least 18 years old to receive the Moderna vaccine.

