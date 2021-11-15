ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXO's Lay spotted attending classes at Harvard Center Shanghai

By Siminsbg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 22nd, EXO's Lay Zhang was seen attending class at Harvard Center Shanghai. Fans noticed that he was taking a course there. According to the website, "The Harvard Center Shanghai, opened in March 2010, represents an important step in Harvard's long engagement with China...

