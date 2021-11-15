EXO's Lay spotted attending classes at Harvard Center Shanghai

ON OCTOBER 1, 1952, three years to the day after the Chinese Communist Party headed by Mao Zedong took national power, two new spaces known as “People’s Square” and “People’s Park” were opened in the center of Shanghai. The Square became the site of annual October 1 National Day parades and other state rituals of the People’s Republic of China. The Park provided recreation choices for all. They were also both treated as symbolizing just how different the socialist “New Shanghai” of the present was from the capitalist and semicolonial “Old Shanghai” of the late imperial and Republican eras. The Square stood on the grounds that had been used for horse racing during treaty-port times (the period from the 1840s through 1940s when the city was divided into foreign-run and Chinese-run sections), and the contours of the old course shaped the plaza’s layout. The Park stood on land whose most impressive feature was an elegant building that housed the Shanghai Race Club, off-limits during much of its history to all Chinese and largely the preserve of European and American men. It is the prehistory of the Park and Square, when they were sites of exclusion and privilege rather than People’s spaces, that is the focus of James Carter’s Champions Day, a lively work that uses the story of horse racing and the events of a single day at the races in the early 1940s to provide a panoramic look at a colorful city on the cusp of a dramatic transformation.

