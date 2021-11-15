ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Tree, CyrusOne rise; Splunk, Take-Two fall

 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. CyrusOne Inc., up $4 to $89.45. KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners are buying the data center-focused real estate investment trust for $11.5 billion. CoreSite...

