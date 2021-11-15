Dollar Tree, CyrusOne rise; Splunk, Take-Two fall

Shares of Visa and Goldman Sachs are seeing declines Wednesday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Visa (V) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 199 points (0.6%) lower. Visa's shares are off $11.68, or 5.4%, while those of Goldman Sachs are off $8.75, or 2.2%, combining for an approximately 135-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Walgreens Boots (WBA) Travelers (TRV) and American Express (AXP) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

