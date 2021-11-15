ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

UN tech envoy out after investigation into workplace misconduct: report

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lS0f2_0cxWrxAa00

The United Nations's (U.N.) first technology envoy will leave his position after a months-long investigation into workplace misconduct.

Chilean diplomat Fabrizio Hochschild Drummond, who was named the U.N.'s envoy on technology in January, faced an investigation as a result of allegations of discrimination, harassment and abuse of authority from current and former staffers, according to Politico.

While the U.N. has not announced the results of the investigation, two people with information about the tech envoy position told Politico that Hochschild would lose his title at the global body.

“What is clear is he will not continue,” a European Union official told Politico, adding that the process to fill the role would begin “imminently.”

The investigation created problems for the U.N.'s efforts to become a leading global voice on technology and complicated efforts to raise money for the position, which is funded by outside donors that could include the European Union, Politico reported.

Hochschild was U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres's first choice for the new role, the news outlet added.

Guterres claimed he was unaware of the harassment allegations when he appointed Hochschild, but Politico found that the secretary-general’s chief of Cabinet had responded to emails regarding the complaints about a month before the appointment.

As a result of the claims, Hochschild was placed on leave just five days after his appointment. He has, however, continued to receive his salary, worth more than $200,000 annually. Both Hochschild and the U.N. would not comment on the investigation and what Hochschild’s future role in the global body might be, Politico noted.

“The accountability process is ongoing. Given confidentiality requirements, no other information on the process may be provided,” a U.N. spokesperson said, per Politico.

The Hill has reached out to the United Nations for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Crain's Detroit Business

UAW president investigated for possible ethical misconduct

The president of the United Auto Workers is under investigation by the union's ethics officer for possible ethical misconduct related to accepting almost $2,000 worth of 2017 football tickets from a union vendor, according to a report filed Thursday. The report, by a court-appointed watchdog, comes amid a union corruption...
ETHICS
Fox News

Afghanistan withdrawal: Records reveal IG opposition to Biden admin order to scrub hundreds of online reports

FIRST ON FOX: Records obtained by Fox News show the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) expressed opposition to the Biden administration's order to scrub once-publicly available information on weaponry and training that U.S. officials provided to Afghan security forces in the days leading to the U.S. final withdrawal out of Afghanistan on Aug. 31.
FOREIGN POLICY
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
The Independent

If you’re celebrating what happened to Steve Bannon, you don’t understand what’s going on behind the scenes

You can say a lot of things about Steve Bannon, but you can’t say he’s secretive about his intentions.As he arrived at the FBI’s Washington, DC field office on Monday to surrender himself on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress (for ignoring a subpoena from the ouse select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection), the former Trump adviser took no questions from the throng of reporters who’d arrived to see the spectacle. But there was one person with a camera and microphone who Bannon did speak to on his way to Justice Department custody. He looked squarely into the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Tech#The United Nations#U N#Chilean#The European Union#Cabinet
Fox News

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) Blasts White House For Dishonest Math On ‘Build Back Better’ Plan, Says Manchin & Sinema Won’t Go Along With It

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss why he supported the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and why he thinks Senators Manchin & Sinema won’t go along with supporting Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ multi-trillion-dollar spending bill. Senator Romney slammed the White House for putting out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Hill

The Hill

388K+
Followers
46K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy