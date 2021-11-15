ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Explainer: What is the emergency oil stash Biden may tap to counter inflation?

By Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is considering tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool oil prices, which are raising fuel prices and driving inflation. Such a move may not have a long-term impact on dampening U.S. oil prices that hit a seven-year high above $85 a barrel...

POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Harvard Health

What should Biden do about inflation? Mostly sit tight

Many Americans were shocked by last month’s 6.2 percent leap in the consumer price index over last year’s figure, despite economists warnings for months that rising inflation was a normal and temporary byproduct of the recovering U.S. economy. Consumer demand is surging as COVID restrictions ease, they say, but products are in limited supply because of pandemic-driven difficulties getting goods manufactured and delivered. Still Americans are growing frustrated, and President Biden is facing dismal new approval numbers, ratcheting up fears among Democrats about what this might mean for next year’s midterm elections. But what can a president realistically do? The Gazette asked economist Jeffrey A. Frankel, James W. Harpel Professor of Capital Formation and Growth at Harvard Kennedy School, about what tools Biden has and how political expediency might affect the administration’s decision-making. The interview was edited for clarity and length.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: Should Biden tap oil reserves to ease prices at the pump? History says no.

If you’ve filled your car’s gas tank at any point over the past several months, you probably noticed afterwards that your wallet felt quite a bit lighter than it used to. Nationally, gas prices have reached an average of $3.41 a gallon, a seven-year high, and $1.28 higher than a year ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane and businesses are reopening, gasoline demand has risen steadily but oil supply has not kept pace.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Biden's push to tap oil reserves faces major hurdle

India has reportedly rejected the latest call to release the strategic petroleum reserves made earlier this week by US President Joe Biden, who insists that the measure would temper rallying crude oil prices. The US administration reached out to some of the world's largest oil-consuming states, including China, India, Japan,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Take Five: Gas, inflation and time to hit the shops

(Reuters) – Rising geopolitical tensions across central and eastern Europe and climbing gas prices should keep markets on edge in the week to come. U.S. shoppers gear up for Black Friday while investors will scour inflation data and Fed minutes for hints on the impact of price pressures on interest rates. And, just how far will Kiwi rates fly?
TRAFFIC
Blinken vows to avoid opaque, coercive Africa infrastructure deals

ABUJA (Reuters) – The U.S. will do things differently in helping Africa build its infrastructure needs, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a policy speech on Friday, adding that too often, international infrastructure deals were opaque and coercive. Africa, which needs billions of dollars a year to develop roads,...
The Independent

Senator Joe Manchin boasts the ‘coal market has never been hotter’

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin boasted about the price of coal in West Virginia during a hearing on energy prices Tuesday. "I can tell you, the coal market in West Virginia has never been hotter," Mr Manchin said. Mr Manchin's wealth is built on coal companies. He owns holdings valued between $1m and $5m in Enersystems, Inc, a coal brokerage firm that he founded. Last year he made $491,000 from his holdings at the company, which doubles his annual Senate salary. Social media users were predictably unimpressed by the senator's boasting, pointing out his closeness to the industry and the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
