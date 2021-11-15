South Side Mission celebrates 50 years with renovations; in need of volunteers for holiday meals

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s South Side Mission is celebrating its 50th anniversary with its Thanksgiving and Christmas meal giveaway.

The mission still needs hundreds of volunteers to help make and deliver more than 2,700 meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day to those in the community who lack the resources to enjoy a traditional holiday meal.

If you are interested in helping with the preparation, delivery, or service of meals on one of these holidays, please click here to sign up or call (309) 676-4604.

“We’re looking to have a great time to really minister to our community with the message of hope and having people go out and deliver meals and just say, ‘thank you. We love you. Can we pray for you?'” said Rev. Craig Williams.

Additional support for the ministry’s growth can be underwritten or sponsored by the business community.

“It’s just giving from what God has given you as resources,” said Rev. Williams. “It could mean you help us put on a roof at the new site… what you can do in the youth center to help build.”

Rev. Williams said there’s a new thrift store coming in 2022 making it the third store.

There’s also an opportunity to renovate a new youth center, a new culinary dining center, a new tech center, and an escape room.

“We have the space,” said Rev. Williams. “We had talked about a year and a half ago about really reimagining so that’s what’s really going on at the Mission. This 50th year brings a new celebration and new ideas and atmosphere to our Mission.”

